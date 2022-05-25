ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, ID

Color Run Participants Run Riot through Paris

By Charlie Wagner
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormally, if a person cared to see a mob running down the streets, public property being defaced, and no sign of law enforcement anywhere, he’d have to travel at least as far as Portland or Minneapolis. But this year, the mayhem came to Paris…sort of. After a...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Yellowthroats show up at Market Lake

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ksl.com

7 can't miss summer events in Ogden

This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. It's a great time to enjoy an epic weekend getaway set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Wasatch Mountain Range. Between now and the end of September, here are the top 7 summer event's that you can't miss in Ogden! Check out our entire events calendar here!
OGDEN, UT
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

New Senor Garcia's already proving itself to be a good neighbor

POCATELLO — Nick Garcia’s Tex-Mex restaurant, Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta, has been open for less than two weeks at its new location inside the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery but he’s already making a positive impact in the community. Garcia had noticed a young woman outside the business at 1600 Pocatello Creek Road flying a cardboard sign asking for money but instead of shooing the woman away from the eatery he first brought her a breakfast plate. Fast forward a few days and she was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Paris, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello woman turning 101, credits longevity to organic food

POCATELLO — Having grown up on a farm that was her family's main source of food in the early 1900s, longtime Pocatello resident and centenarian Elva Rainey was eating organic before modern health enthusiasts popularized it. Rainey, who turns 101 on Saturday, attributes her longevity to her organic diet. "We grew up on organic food and didn't know it," Rainey said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Thousands of tiger muskies stocked in northern Utah reservoirs

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources along with local members of Muskies Inc. planted 2,000 tiger muskellunge in Newton Reservoir on Wednesday. Pineview Reservoir, located in Weber County, was also stocked with 10,000 tiger muskie fingerlings. Chris Penne, the DWR’s aquatics program manager for the northern region, said the recently stocked tiger muskie were all raised in Utah for the first time. ...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Dog-friendly park in jeopardy due to excessive canine waste

LOGAN, Utah — Jens Johansen Park in Logan is in jeopardy of losing its dog-friendly status due to dog owners failing to pick up after their pets. Maintenance crews with Logan city’s Parks and Recreation Department have reported excessive amounts of dog waste being left on park grounds. According to Ed Stevens, the department’s executive director, neighbors surrounding the park have also been allowing their dogs to wander to the off-leash park. ...
LOGAN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Hatch
Herald-Journal

Jay R Christensen

Jay R Christensen 12/8/1954 - 5/26/2022 Attention, J-Mart Shoppers, with deep sadness we announce that the owner and proprietor of J-Mart has passed away and will no longer be able to serve you at this time. Jay R Christensen was a man who loved to help his neighbors, friends, and family. The doors to his home and shop were always open. Jay was a loving grandpa who spent his time helping others, tinkering, and supporting his kids and grandkids by going to plays, sporting events, livestock shows and any other "fine activity" his family could dream up. Jay R loved to find a bargain and store it on his property until he or some other person he knew needed it for a project. Nothing made him happier than to dig some item he bought at a swap meet, N.P.S., or salvaged from a job site and give it new life in the hands of someone in need.
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Visionary Homes removes non-disparagement clause after controversy

After members of the Providence City Council voiced their concerns about the ethicality and legality of non-disparagement agreements in Visionary Homes’ contracts with buyers, the clause has been discontinued. When Providence City Council Member Joshua Paulsen first saw the clause, he was unhappy with how he felt it could...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fish#Propane#Mosquito#Protest
Idaho State Journal

Deleta owners to retire in August, business up for sale now

POCATELLO — After remaining a family business for about eight decades, the Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center will soon change hands. Deleta has been operated by the same family for five generations, but the current owners, Art and Jackie Foulger, are preparing to hang up the skates for good after about 30 years and retire. The couple told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday that they will continue to...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Upcoming events at the Bannock County Event Center

Cowboys and cowgirls can enjoy a full slate of rodeo events at the Bannock County Event Center this week. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
idahofallsidaho.gov

House Fire on E Lincoln Road

There were no injuries following a house fire on the 3000 block of E Lincoln Road earlier this afternoon. Personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a single-family house just west of the round-a-bout at E Lincoln Road and Ammon Road.
KSLTV

Fiery crash causes overnight closure of I-15 in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police reopened southbound lanes of I-15 in Brigham City Saturday morning hours after a moving truck crashed with an SUV and ignited a large fire. The incident happened at the interchange with state road 13. The fire caused the Interstate to be closed for several hours overnight.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy