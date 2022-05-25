Gov. Kemp wins GOP primary in Georgia, despite Sarah Palin, Donald Trump endorsement of former Sen. Perdue

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp easily won his primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. The race was watched nationally, with former President Donald Trump endorsing Perdue, and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin traveling to Georgia last week to try to close the gap between the two frontrunner Republican candidates.

Kemp leads Perdue by more than 200,000 votes at last count, with Kemp winning 73.6 percent of the Republican vote — 859,985 votes — to Perdue’s 21.9 percent, or 256,237 votes.

Former Vice President Mike Pence had endorsed Kemp in the race that has been seen as a bellwether for Trump’s influence in other races this year. Trump has endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska, who is running against Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Both are Republicans, and Murkowski has the endorsement, money, and support of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Trump has also endorsed Palin in her race to fill Alaska’s lone congressional seat.

Kemp will continue on to the general election, where he will face radical leftist, Black Lives Matter activist Stacey Abrams, who is running as a Democrat. After narrowing losing the race for Georgia governor in 2018 to Kemp, Abrams ran unopposed this time in the Democrat primary and got just 678,303 votes, while the five Republican candidates in the race had a combined total of more than 1,179,543 votes.