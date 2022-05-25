ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Gov. Kemp wins GOP primary in Georgia, despite Sarah Palin, Donald Trump endorsement of former Sen. Perdue

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ek0P0_0fpUIy7R00

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp easily won his primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. The race was watched nationally, with former President Donald Trump endorsing Perdue, and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin traveling to Georgia last week to try to close the gap between the two frontrunner Republican candidates.

Kemp leads Perdue by more than 200,000 votes at last count, with Kemp winning 73.6 percent of the Republican vote — 859,985 votes — to Perdue’s 21.9 percent, or 256,237 votes.

Former Vice President Mike Pence had endorsed Kemp in the race that has been seen as a bellwether for Trump’s influence in other races this year. Trump has endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska, who is running against Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Both are Republicans, and Murkowski has the endorsement, money, and support of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Trump has also endorsed Palin in her race to fill Alaska’s lone congressional seat.

Kemp will continue on to the general election, where he will face radical leftist, Black Lives Matter activist Stacey Abrams, who is running as a Democrat. After narrowing losing the race for Georgia governor in 2018 to Kemp, Abrams ran unopposed this time in the Democrat primary and got just 678,303 votes, while the five Republican candidates in the race had a combined total of more than 1,179,543 votes.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Politics State#Presidential Election#Politics Governor#Gop#Republicans#Senate#Democrat
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigns from Congress

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

'Major error': Pa. voters on Trump endorsing Oz in Senate primary

Dogs should eat food, not burnt brown balls. Explore Ohio's Earliest Settlements in Appalachia Ohio. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Clipperpro /. SPONSORED. New Toenail Clipper is A Must-Have For Seniors In Ohio. LeafFilter /. SPONSORED. Avoid...
OHIO STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy