Bear Lake County, ID

Project Warmth Golf Tournament

By Pamela Harmon
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Can you imagine being cold, with no way of getting warm, or unable to pay a heating bill? We all know times have been tough recently, with inflation and all the other countless changes we have faced. It should come as no surprise that the number of people suffering homelessness and...

www.hjnews.com

eastidahonews.com

Yellowthroats show up at Market Lake

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Herald-Journal

Jay R Christensen

Jay R Christensen 12/8/1954 - 5/26/2022 Attention, J-Mart Shoppers, with deep sadness we announce that the owner and proprietor of J-Mart has passed away and will no longer be able to serve you at this time. Jay R Christensen was a man who loved to help his neighbors, friends, and family. The doors to his home and shop were always open. Jay was a loving grandpa who spent his time helping others, tinkering, and supporting his kids and grandkids by going to plays, sporting events, livestock shows and any other "fine activity" his family could dream up. Jay R loved to find a bargain and store it on his property until he or some other person he knew needed it for a project. Nothing made him happier than to dig some item he bought at a swap meet, N.P.S., or salvaged from a job site and give it new life in the hands of someone in need.
TREMONTON, UT
Idaho State Journal

New Senor Garcia's already proving itself to be a good neighbor

POCATELLO — Nick Garcia’s Tex-Mex restaurant, Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta, has been open for less than two weeks at its new location inside the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery but he’s already making a positive impact in the community. Garcia had noticed a young woman outside the business at 1600 Pocatello Creek Road flying a cardboard sign asking for money but instead of shooing the woman away from the eatery he first brought her a breakfast plate. Fast forward a few days and she was...
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello woman turning 101, credits longevity to organic food

POCATELLO — Having grown up on a farm that was her family's main source of food in the early 1900s, longtime Pocatello resident and centenarian Elva Rainey was eating organic before modern health enthusiasts popularized it. Rainey, who turns 101 on Saturday, attributes her longevity to her organic diet. "We grew up on organic food and didn't know it," Rainey said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Upcoming events at the Bannock County Event Center

Cowboys and cowgirls can enjoy a full slate of rodeo events at the Bannock County Event Center this week. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Dog-friendly park in jeopardy due to excessive waste

Jens Johansen Park in Logan is in jeopardy of losing its dog-friendly status due to dog owners failing to pick up after their pets. Maintenance crews with Logan city’s Parks and Recreation Department have reported excessive amounts of dog waste being left on park grounds. According to Ed Stevens, the department’s executive director, neighbors surrounding the park have also been allowing their dogs to wander to the off-leash park.
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Thousands of tiger muskies stocked in northern Utah reservoirs

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources along with local members of Muskies Inc. planted 2,000 tiger muskellunge in Newton Reservoir on Wednesday. Pineview Reservoir, located in Weber County, was also stocked with 10,000 tiger muskie fingerlings. Chris Penne, the DWR’s aquatics program manager for the northern region, said the recently stocked tiger muskie were all raised in Utah for the first time. ...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

WATCH: Wind wreaks havoc on Madison High graduation

This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
REXBURG, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
ISLAND PARK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Deleta owners to retire in August, business up for sale now

POCATELLO — After remaining a family business for about eight decades, the Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center will soon change hands. Deleta has been operated by the same family for five generations, but the current owners, Art and Jackie Foulger, are preparing to hang up the skates for good after about 30 years and retire. The couple told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday that they will continue to...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Downtown Pocatello's Revive @ 5 summer concert season kicks off today

POCATELLO — Historic Downtown Pocatello is excited to announce that Revive @ 5 kicks off the summer concert season on Wednesday Lookout Credit Union will be sponsoring the evening and hosting Educator’s Night. DC Power Band will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Angel’s Tacos and Mighty Dawgs will have delicious food available. And, Pocatello High School will be holding a ribbon cutting with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. to relight the historic Indian Head Neon Sign across the street from the Pavilion. Visit historicdowntownpocatello.com to view the Revive @ 5 schedule for this summer. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun all summer long.
POCATELLO, ID
Herald-Journal

Morris, Paul Isaac

Paul Isaac Morris, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home in North Logan. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 27, 2022 in the Bentwood Ward Chapel, 1650 East 2600 North in North Logan. No viewing will be held prior to the services. A complete obituary may be viewed, and memories may be shared with the family, at www.whitepinefunerals.com To view the services via Zoom, please click on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89831711982.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
idahofallsidaho.gov

House Fire on E Lincoln Road

There were no injuries following a house fire on the 3000 block of E Lincoln Road earlier this afternoon. Personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a single-family house just west of the round-a-bout at E Lincoln Road and Ammon Road.
KIFI Local News 8

Jackson Hole Airport on schedule to reopen in June

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - Planning, teamwork, and drive have kept construction on the new Jackson Hole Airport runway on track for its grand reopening. The airport is almost a month away from reopening after closing down for renovations to the runway, terminal, and restaurant. But officials say that the nearly 88 million dollar project is The post Jackson Hole Airport on schedule to reopen in June appeared first on Local News 8.
JACKSON, WY

