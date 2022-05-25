ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, ID

Organization to honor Traeden McPherson posthumously with outstanding citizen award

By News-Examiner staff
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis resident Traeden McPherson was eighteen years old when he passed away in December, 2020, after a vehicle entered his lane of traffic and struck his car head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, 20-year-old Preston Schei of...

Herald-Journal

Logan district ranger of 14 years retires

Jennefer Parker, the longtime Logan district ranger for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, began her retirement on April 30, ending a career that began almost 34 years ago. Before starting in Logan in 2008, Parker worked in the Clearwater National Forest. During her time in Logan, she said she enjoyed working...
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Upcoming events at the Bannock County Event Center

Cowboys and cowgirls can enjoy a full slate of rodeo events at the Bannock County Event Center this week. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Bowen, Stephen Carlisle

Bowen Stephen Carlisle Bowen 75 Logan passed away April 21, 2022. For the complete obituary, and to share memories with the family, go to www.whitepinefunerals.com .
LOGAN, UT
Montpelier, ID
Paris, ID
Herald-Journal

Jay R Christensen

Jay R Christensen 12/8/1954 - 5/26/2022 Attention, J-Mart Shoppers, with deep sadness we announce that the owner and proprietor of J-Mart has passed away and will no longer be able to serve you at this time. Jay R Christensen was a man who loved to help his neighbors, friends, and family. The doors to his home and shop were always open. Jay was a loving grandpa who spent his time helping others, tinkering, and supporting his kids and grandkids by going to plays, sporting events, livestock shows and any other "fine activity" his family could dream up. Jay R loved to find a bargain and store it on his property until he or some other person he knew needed it for a project. Nothing made him happier than to dig some item he bought at a swap meet, N.P.S., or salvaged from a job site and give it new life in the hands of someone in need.
TREMONTON, UT
Idaho State Journal

Deleta owners to retire in August, business up for sale now

POCATELLO — After remaining a family business for about eight decades, the Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center will soon change hands. Deleta has been operated by the same family for five generations, but the current owners, Art and Jackie Foulger, are preparing to hang up the skates for good after about 30 years and retire. The couple told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday that they will continue to...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Thousands of tiger muskies stocked in northern Utah reservoirs

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources along with local members of Muskies Inc. planted 2,000 tiger muskellunge in Newton Reservoir on Wednesday. Pineview Reservoir, located in Weber County, was also stocked with 10,000 tiger muskie fingerlings. Chris Penne, the DWR’s aquatics program manager for the northern region, said the recently stocked tiger muskie were all raised in Utah for the first time. ...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Downtown Pocatello's Revive @ 5 summer concert season kicks off today

POCATELLO — Historic Downtown Pocatello is excited to announce that Revive @ 5 kicks off the summer concert season on Wednesday Lookout Credit Union will be sponsoring the evening and hosting Educator’s Night. DC Power Band will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Angel’s Tacos and Mighty Dawgs will have delicious food available. And, Pocatello High School will be holding a ribbon cutting with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. to relight the historic Indian Head Neon Sign across the street from the Pavilion. Visit historicdowntownpocatello.com to view the Revive @ 5 schedule for this summer. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun all summer long.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly kidnapped child from Utah

An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly kidnapped her daughter from South Salt Lake, Utah, and brought her to Idaho Falls. Jennifer Krysta Dial Estrada, 32, did not have custody rights over the victim, who was living with her father. The 12-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Herald-Journal

Saving space: Cache residents polled on possible bond issue

Cache County residents are being surveyed on the subject of open space and whether they’d be willing to pay higher property taxes to preserve certain pieces of land from development. The opinion poll is the product of weekly meetings by an informal group known as the Open Space Advocacy...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Authorities continue to investigate animal abuse and fire at local farm

On Thursday May 19th, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of possible animal abuse at a farm located on Kathleen St. north of Idaho Falls operated by the Zamora family. The nature of the reported activity indicated concerns over the welfare of livestock animals, conditions, and the slaughter and sale of those animals. On Friday May 20th Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators from the Idaho Department of Agriculture...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Dog-friendly park in jeopardy due to excessive waste

Jens Johansen Park in Logan is in jeopardy of losing its dog-friendly status due to dog owners failing to pick up after their pets. Maintenance crews with Logan city’s Parks and Recreation Department have reported excessive amounts of dog waste being left on park grounds. According to Ed Stevens, the department’s executive director, neighbors surrounding the park have also been allowing their dogs to wander to the off-leash park.
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Boy hospitalized after crashing small motorcycle on local street

POCATELLO — A boy riding a small motorcycle was hospitalized Thursday following a crash on Fairway Drive. The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday while the boy was riding a 125cc Honda motorcycle on the 500 block of Fairway Drive, according to the Pocatello Fire Department. The boy was transported to Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance, the fire department said. The boy’s condition was unknown, but he is expected to survive.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Car found in canal on E 14th St

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are working to get a car out of the canal on E 14th St this morning. A Call first came in around 4 a.m. this morning. Idaho Falls Police, Bonneville County Sherriff Deputies, and the Idaho Falls Fire Department are all on the scene. They have closed 14th St The post Car found in canal on E 14th St appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Two sent to hospital in ATV/Razor accident up Logan Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, — Early this afternoon an ATV/Razor accident occurred near Franklin Basin, up in Logan Canyon. After Search and Rescue were dispatched, Lt Doyle Peck with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said it was canceled. This was due to both patients being in the parking lot waiting for medical care to arrive.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

