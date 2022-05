I'm loving the fact that I'm seeing more and more local pizza places pop up in Yakima. I'm trying all that I can. Today's journey brings us to the very awesome Kiln in West Valley. It's a tap room with great food that's been open for just a little over a year. The menu provides several types of pizzas and sandwiches with an amazing local-area beer list on tap and even a few desserts. Today my oldest suggested we try the 'dad bod' pizza. I'm not sure if they were being funny or hungry but either way it looked good to me so we went for it.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO