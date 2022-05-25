Crypto market got 'reckless' with latest crash, Polygon co-founder says

Augmenting his efforts to make Earth a greener plant and transport people to Mars, Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk seems to have a new agenda item on his mind. He's indicating a desire to eradicate poverty from the face of the earth. What Happened: Providing internet connection...
It's been a great week for the portfolio. Ahead of the long holiday weekend, I know the buzz centers on Nvidia (NVDA) and how this great $465 billion company signaled a sea change when it reported a solid quarter, cut guidance — and shares rallied. That was directly contrary to the pattern before it.
Regular investors can't beat Wall Street at the data game. The pros spend billions of dollars on technology to quickly scrape numbers, crunch them and create fancy algorithms to help guide their investing decisions. But there is one often overlooked piece of financial information that can level the playing field: the earnings conference call.
Signs that inflation is at least starting to abate from a 40-year high could be a positive for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs. Markets rallied Friday as a government report showed the pace of inflation slowed a bit in April, primarily due to falling gas prices but also from other factors that at least suggested the run-up was cooling.
London (CNN Business) — One of the many buzzwords percolating around Davos this week is "fragmentation," the force economists there warned could have "devastating human consequences." By "fragmentation," they are referring to a breakdown of the kind of free-wheeling, border-crossing trade and investment that's defined the global economic order...
Even if you don't know what K-beauty — short for Korean beauty — is, chances are, you've seen the jade rollers, sheet masks and snail mucin creams promising radiant, mirror-like skin on your Instagram feed or the shelves of your local drugstore. Since its introduction to U.S. markets...
Marvell Technology (MRVL) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings Thursday after the closing bell. The semiconductor company posted a record revenue of $1.45 billion for the first quarter of its fiscal 2023, up 74% from a year earlier and exceeding Street expectations of $1.43 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents...
Initially a crowdfunding platform that connected accredited investors with food and beverage start-ups, CircleUp has evolved into a consumer goods data platform that also operates its own venture fund and credit business. That focus on data comes as the industry is rapidly changing alongside consumer interest shifts and the success...
Utari Octavianty is no stranger to imposter syndrome. The 28-year-old is the co-founder of Aruna, an Indonesian farm-to-table e-commerce start-up that gives fishermen direct access to global consumers, fetching fair prices for their catch. "When we talked to other [start-up] founders, they came from Harvard, Stanford, and suddenly there's us...
In May, the collapse of one of the most popular U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin projects cost investors tens of billions of dollars as they pulled out in a panic that some have compared to a bank run. A stablecoin known as terraUSD and its sister token luna experienced a pretty spectacular...
This week, backers of the failed cryptocurrency project Terra voted to revive the initiative, with a new luna blockchain and token – and without its controversial algorithmic stablecoin, TerraUSD. The founders had been seeking the next step forward for the project that crashed as quickly as it took off....
CNBC's Sharon Epperson joins 'CNBC Special: Crypto Night in America' to discuss the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's role in regulating cryptocurrencies. She spoke with the CFPB head Rohit Chopra about protecting consumers in the age of bitcoin.
India has embarked on an ambitious plan to cut dependence on China for key raw materials as it seeks to become self-sufficient in its quest to be the "pharmacy of the world." However, India's $42 billion pharmaceutical sector is heavily dependent on China for key active pharmaceutical ingredients or API — chemicals that are responsible for the therapeutic effect of drugs.
Space companies reported results for the first quarter of the year over the past several weeks – with many CEOs complaining of supply chain disruptions. Many space companies went public last year through SPAC deals, but most of the stocks are struggling despite the industry's growth. CNBC summarized the...
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger has made an investment in Australian graphic design company Canva. Canva announced a $40 billion valuation in September. Iger has made several investments with his own money since stepping down from Disney's board in December, including delivery company GoPuff and toy maker Funko. Former Disney...
Covid closed schools and offices and supercharged demand for cloud services. But now that's mostly over, and cloud stocks have been coming down. Higher interest rates have especially challenged money-losing cloud stocks. Now investors are paying more attention to profit margins and free cash flow than before, even for the...
Hospitality and service sectors can't hire enough workers to staff what's expected to be a bustling summer. Microsoft, Meta and other companies have signaled they plan to be more cautious around hiring. The divergence could mean a slowdown in wage growth, or hiring itself and could curtail spending, which has...
