ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Crypto market got 'reckless' with latest crash, Polygon co-founder says

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMihailo Bjelic, co-founder of blockchain company Polygon, said some...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer: My take on Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google after Nvidia's rise

It's been a great week for the portfolio. Ahead of the long holiday weekend, I know the buzz centers on Nvidia (NVDA) and how this great $465 billion company signaled a sea change when it reported a solid quarter, cut guidance — and shares rallied. That was directly contrary to the pattern before it.
STOCKS
CNBC

These are the 3 things we listen for in a company's earnings call with investors

Regular investors can't beat Wall Street at the data game. The pros spend billions of dollars on technology to quickly scrape numbers, crunch them and create fancy algorithms to help guide their investing decisions. But there is one often overlooked piece of financial information that can level the playing field: the earnings conference call.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polygon#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment
CNBC

Goldman says signs that inflation is peaking could be positive for stocks

Signs that inflation is at least starting to abate from a 40-year high could be a positive for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs. Markets rallied Friday as a government report showed the pace of inflation slowed a bit in April, primarily due to falling gas prices but also from other factors that at least suggested the run-up was cooling.
BUSINESS
CNN

Globalization is coming undone, and that's a huge red flag

London (CNN Business) — One of the many buzzwords percolating around Davos this week is "fragmentation," the force economists there warned could have "devastating human consequences." By "fragmentation," they are referring to a breakdown of the kind of free-wheeling, border-crossing trade and investment that's defined the global economic order...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Options Action: Is China tech back in play?

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on with China stocks. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Pete Najarian.
MARKETS
CNBC

Why CircleUp thinks machine learning may be the hottest item in consumer goods

Initially a crowdfunding platform that connected accredited investors with food and beverage start-ups, CircleUp has evolved into a consumer goods data platform that also operates its own venture fund and credit business. That focus on data comes as the industry is rapidly changing alongside consumer interest shifts and the success...
RETAIL
CNBC

India wants to be the 'pharmacy of the world.' But first, it must wean itself from China

India has embarked on an ambitious plan to cut dependence on China for key raw materials as it seeks to become self-sufficient in its quest to be the "pharmacy of the world." However, India's $42 billion pharmaceutical sector is heavily dependent on China for key active pharmaceutical ingredients or API — chemicals that are responsible for the therapeutic effect of drugs.
INDIA
CNBC

Recession-fearing investors keep slashing the fastest-growing cloud stocks

Covid closed schools and offices and supercharged demand for cloud services. But now that's mostly over, and cloud stocks have been coming down. Higher interest rates have especially challenged money-losing cloud stocks. Now investors are paying more attention to profit margins and free cash flow than before, even for the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy