ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Witnesses say deputy gangs still active in LA County Sheriff’s Department

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOWCO_0fpUDDbv00
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Deputy cliques continue to fester at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, witnesses told an oversight commission Tuesday — describing how members of the internal gangs initiate “work slowdowns” to assert their power and shun or even deny backup to deputies who fail to fall in line.

The testimony, which included a current East Los Angeles Station employee who spoke anonymously by telephone with a disguised voice, came in the first of what is expected to be a series of hearings by the Civilian Oversight Commission, which announced earlier this year a “full-scale investigation” into allegations of deputy gangs.

The anonymous employee told the panel a gang known as the “Banditos” still essentially runs the East Los Angeles Station, despite Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s previous insistence that he cleaned house at the station. The witness said members of the group initiated a work slowdown as recently as last summer — essentially slowing response times to calls.

The witness also described actions members of the Banditos took against outsider deputies, saying they would be shunned publicly, with members and their supporters turning their backs to those who defied the organization. In some cases, member deputies would refuse to provide backup to outsider deputies in the field.

According to witnesses, roughly 12–15 deputies are tattooed members of the Banditos at the East LA Station, with another 10–15 considered associates.

Sheriff’s Lt. Larry Waldie, who conceded being a member of a group of deputies known as the Gladiators when he was a deputy at the Compton Station, told the panel he had run-ins with a tattooed gang known as the Executioners when he became the station captain.

Waldie described how the Executioners launched a work slowdown in 2019 because he wouldn’t assign a member of the gang or one of its supporters to the powerful position of scheduling deputy — a post that controlled where station deputies were assigned and to which shifts. Waldie confirmed statistics that showed an uptick in criminal activity in the station’s coverage area during the shutdown.

Waldie also said members of the Executioners would hold celebrations in response to deputy shootings.

Villanueva was invited to attend the commission’s meeting, but did not appear at the meeting. He has repeatedly downplayed the influence of so-called deputy cliques, saying discipline cannot be meted out solely because deputies have a particular tattoo — only if it leads to some type of criminal behavior.

He has also blasted the work of the Civilian Oversight Commission and Inspector General Max Huntsman, saying they are political pawns of the county Board of Supervisors, with which the sheriff has repeatedly clashed over budget and policy matters.

When the commission announced plans for an investigation of deputy gangs, Villanueva called it a political move aimed at harming his re-election bid. He said in a statement that Huntsman’s office has already been carrying out such a probe for three years and “not one deputy ‘gang member’ has been identified.”

“Almost 6,000 pages were provided to the OIG on this subject almost a year ago, and LASD.org has an entire webpage dedicated to this topic,” he said. “There is nothing new.”

Villanueva told ABC7 Tuesday the hearing was a “political stunt” that allowed witnesses to testify without cross-examination.

The sheriff said previously that he cracked down on the Banditos presence in East Los Angeles as one of his first acts upon being sworn in. He told reporters he removed the station’s leadership and about 30 deputies.

Retired sheriff’s Cmdr. Eli Vera, now a candidate challenging Villanueva, challenged that assertion in his testimony Tuesday, saying none of the transfers from the station were forced. Vera also said Villanueva has shown favoritism toward the East LA Station, beginning with his inauguration ceremony, when the front of the auditorium was reserved for personnel from that station.

“As a professional law enforcement officer, that is a very bad signal for the organization,” Vera said.

Vera was demoted from a division chief to commander when he announced his candidacy for sheriff.

Comments / 6

Quickies
4d ago

Why are we concerned about cops when there is so much crime? It’s a lie so people don’t see what Democrats are doing to us and our communities

Reply(3)
2
Related
2urbangirls.com

Compton Councilman’s Liaison arrested on murder charges

DOWNEY – The Downey Police Department released a statement on the May 26 arrest of David Blake Jr. who serves as the liaison to Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan. Booking records show he is in custody with a $2 million bail. According to the release, officers responded to the 13200...
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Probe continues after fatal shooting in Palmdale

Authorities Sunday continued to investigate what led to a fatal shooting in Palmdale. The incident unfolded just before 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 36000 block of Windtree Circle. It was there that deputies responded to a call of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, they located a Black man in his 20s or 30s in a car suffering of apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information was immediately available. 
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Bodycam video: San Bernardino Police chase robbery suspects through apartment complex

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested earlier this week for allegedly robbing multiple storage units in San Bernardino County, according to authorities. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a caller reported the robberies last Wednesday, May 25, saying that the duo had cut the locks at a local storage facility, stealing items and loading them into the back of a U-Haul truck. The robberies were also apparently caught on surveillance cameras.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
East Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
East Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA.com

Police seeking shooter in South L.A. slaying

Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed another man in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles Friday evening. The shooting was reported just before 5:45 p.m. on the 1500 block of West Florence Avenue. When the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Man arrested in fatal shooting in Downey is son of DJ Quik: LAT

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Downey on Wednesday, according to the Downey Police Department, and a media report indicates the alleged shooter is the son of famous Compton musician DJ Quik. David Blake Jr. allegedly shot 33-year-old Julio Cardoza in the chest...
DOWNEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Gang Members#Ins#Banditos
KTLA

Man found shot dead in his Palmdale home

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the person or people who shot and killed a man inside his Palmdale home late Friday night. Deputies from the LASD Palmdale station responded to a home on the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue after receiving reports for shots fired in the area. At 11:48 p.m., […]
PALMDALE, CA
Key News Network

Victim Shot in Daytime at Swap Meet

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A person was shot at a swap meet on Saturday afternoon in the North Hollywood neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard for reports of person shot. When LAPD arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

San Bernardino Police Department investigates possible homicide

The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating a possible homicide which occurred on May 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:14 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the incident and found Kenisha Vonchay Ellis, a 34-year-old resident of San Bernardino. Ellis was transported...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTLA.com

Thousand Oaks man arrested for fatal stabbing of fellow T.O. resident: VCSO

A Thousand Oaks man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder after the stabbing death of another man on Sunday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Oliver Willis, 24, was found dead by deputies at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday the 1800 block of West Hillcrest Drive, and he had “suffered multiple stab wounds,” the VCSO said in a news release.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale Police Chief Povilaitis announces retirement

Glendale Police Chief Carl Povilaitis announced his retirement Friday after being a member of the department since 1991 and chief since 2018. He will remain in the position until September. As chief, Povilaitis began programs that have allowed for real-time crime analysis; a regional DNA and firearms laboratory in collaboration...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Several people detained and questioned at Granada Hills junk pile following raid

The Los Angeles Police Department conducted a sweep operation Thursday at a homeless encampment in the Granada Hills area.According to LAPD, officers came to the encampment to serve a search warrant for stolen goods but were not sure what they would find other than a rare collector's item spotted by a viewer in previous coverage by CBSLA's Kristine Lazar.A judge granted the search warrant after the viewer spotted a stolen van, which was reportedly a rare collector's item. The viewer said that the van would not be up there on its own. RELATED: Only On: Granada Hills residents outraged as rubbish pile continues...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy