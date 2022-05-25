ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High schools: Lodi athlete leaps to state track meet

By News-Sentinel staff
 4 days ago

With the CIF State Track and Field Championships coming up this Friday and Saturday, one local athlete is still in the hunt for a state title.

Lodi High’s Maceo McDowell recorded a 23-foot, 10-inch jump on Saturday at Davis High to win the long jump at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championships, and in doing so he punched his ticket to the state meet.

“It felt great,” McDowell said. “I didn’t think I was going to win, but after I jumped and got at least one good jump, I felt confident.”

So what exactly makes a jump feel good for McDowell? It starts first thing in the morning.

“Even at the beginning of the day, it’s about being comfortable when I wake up, being mentally healthy,” McDowell said. “When I get there and I’m stretching, talking with my friends, and it’s just a feel-good experience.”

McDowell has a support system behind him to help with that feel-good experience, mentioning his teammates as well as his mom Lisa and his three brothers.

“(My teammates) are my friends in school, we talk each other up and it makes me feel confident,” McDowell said. “And my family as well, they make me feel good about myself.”

Maceo is the youngest of four brothers, all of whom were athletes at Lodi High — oldest brother Xavier spent time in the military, while Elijah and Larry are at Fresno City College.

Earlier this season, Maceo broke Elijah’s school record in the long jump with a 23-7. He immediately called Elijah to tell him about it.

“He was happy for me. It’s just nice to be close to my brothers,” Maceo said. “He said he was hyped, he was super proud of me, and he was telling everybody about it.”

Maceo also competed in the 4-by-100 relay on Friday, with teammates Kaiden Merryman, Arturo Fonseca and Leo Ramirez. The crew finished 13th in the preliminaries with a 43.86-second run. McDowell took time on Friday to scope out the long jump pit and help set his mind right.

Now it’s on to the state meet, which is Friday and Saturday at Buchanan High in Clovis.

“I just know there’s going to be a lot of people there, a lot of good jumpers,” McDowell said. “It’s a great opportunity. I can’t wait.”

Of the 27 qualified long jumpers, McDowell has the best seed mark, with Camryn O’Bannon of St. John Bosco next with a 23-9.75.

Other Lodi and Galt athletes competed at the Section Masters meet, with Lodi High’s Ashlyn Jory missing out on an alternate spot by a tiebreaker in the girls high jump. Jory cleared 5-1 on her second attempt, but Modesto’s Chidiebere Agunanne cleared it on her first to claim the fourth spot.

In the girls 800, Lodi’s Kiah Aitken was eighth in the prelims with a 2:21.10, but moved up in the finals to finis sixth with a 2:18.20. In doing so, the sophomore claimed the school’s 800-meter record.

In the boys events, Lodi’s Nicholas Clemons finished 11th in the shot put at 46-3, Liberty Ranch’s Carson Trefz was 11th in the high jump at 5-10 and 14th in the pole vault at 13-5, Galt’s Mason Jones was 12th in the 300 hurdles at 41.72, Tokay’s Marcus Castro was 15th in the 200 at 23.15, Liberty Ranch’s Yousef Diab was 20th in the 400 at 53.69, and the Galt 4-by-100 team was 21st at 44.63.

In the girls events, Lodi’s Aubrey Anderson was 10th in the high jump at 4-11 and 15th in the 300 hurdles at 48.70, Galt’s Emily McCalla was 14th in the shot put at 33-10, Lodi’s Elora Parises was 20th in the discus at 89-5, and Tokay’s Ariana Villareal was 22nd in the discus at 87-5.

GOLF

NorCal Tournament

Lodi’s Jake Aberle shot a 1-over 73 at Berkeley Country Club to come just shy of qualifying for the CIF State Championships.

Aberle missed qualifying to the state tournament by one stroke, with Luke Brandler of Stevenson carding a 72 to make the last qualification spot.

The NorCal championship sends its top three teams plus the top nine individuals unaffiliated with those teams.

De La Salle won the team tournament with a 357, and Foothill (373) and Dougherty Valley (375) finished second and third to also qualify for the state tournament as a team.

Aberle was 2 under par through the front nine, but the 10th hole threw a wrench in the works when he shot 8 on the par 5. His back nine featured one more bogey and a birdie for the Fresno State-bound golfer.

Comments / 0

