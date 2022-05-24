ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Raises Concern Over Turkey's Plans for New Offensive Along Syria Border

By Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday raised concern over Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's plans to launch new military operations along the country's southern border, saying any new offensive in northern Syria would undermine regional stability and put U.S. troops at risk. "We are deeply concerned about reports...

