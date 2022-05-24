U.S. Raises Concern Over Turkey's Plans for New Offensive Along Syria Border

It would be easy to forget that the U.S. still has troops in northeastern Syria. Even before the crisis in Ukraine dominated foreign news coverage, their presence hardly made the news. In Syria itself, their presence is barely noticeable. Somehow, though, they seem to be the invisible hand holding a precarious situation together. A U.S. withdrawal, such as that briefly announced and then retracted by Donald Trump in October 2019, would unleash chaos in northeastern Syria, just as it did then when U.S. troops were quickly replaced by Turks and Russians filling the void. But is the current course, with the Americans having returned, sustainable? The U.S. government seems intent on maintaining the status quo, while ignoring the obvious and inevitable end game to the conflict: a reconciliation between the areas of the northeast with the government of Bashar al-Assad, who has survived the decade-long challenge to his power.

