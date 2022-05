Royce Lewis is back in the majors with the Minnesota Twins and will be tasked with helping out at multiple positions, not just his traditional spot at shortstop. His debut in center field Sunday ended early, however, after he made a catch in the top of the third inning while colliding into the outfield wall. He was removed from the game because of right knee soreness in the top of the fourth inning, with Nick Gordon taking over in center field.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO