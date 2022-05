The US Forest Service announced today a pile burn holdover from January caused the Calf Canyon Fire on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest. According to fire investigators, the pile burn remained dormant under the surface through three winter snow events before reemerging in April. A holdover—also known as sleeper fire—is a fire that “remains dormant for a considerable time,” according to a news release announcing the cause.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO