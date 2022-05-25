ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two South Stockton fatal shooting suspects wanted by police, identities unknown

STOCKTON, Calif. — The South Stockton shooting and killing of 34-year-old David Carlos earlier this year is under investigation as a homicide, and police now have two suspects they need help identifying. Carlos was shot multiple times...

