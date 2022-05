The June 2 edition of FOX’s “MasterChef Junior” will have some familiar faces as special guests. It’s been announced that current WWE stars The Miz and Natalya will be appearing on the show to assist some of the junior chefs competing. Athena, formerly signed to WWE as Ember Moon, will also be in the mix representing WWE despite the fact that she was released in November 2021. This gives you fans an idea of how long ago this episode of the show was actually filmed before making it to television next week.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO