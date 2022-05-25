Toyota 4Runner celebrates four decades
Toyota has announced a unique new version of the iconic 4Runner SUV to celebrate 40 years of adventure. The limited-edition model will be built in a run of 4040 units...www.geeky-gadgets.com
Toyota has announced a unique new version of the iconic 4Runner SUV to celebrate 40 years of adventure. The limited-edition model will be built in a run of 4040 units...www.geeky-gadgets.com
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0