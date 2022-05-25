Toyota 4Runner celebrates four decades

Wawawaves has designed a new minimalist mini phone stand CNC machined from aluminum and available in a variety of different colours. Supplied with a 3M adhesive pad already in place the phone stand can be easily attached to your case or directly to your phone depending on your preference. Allowing you to easily view your screen in both portrait and landscape orientations. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $16 or £12 (depending on current exchange rates).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO