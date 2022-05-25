ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sale of Chelsea by sanctioned Abramovich approved by UK govt

By ROB HARRIS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpXNB_0fpU7EAV00
1 of 4

LONDON (AP) — Roman Abramovich’s 19-year ownership of Chelsea is ending after the British government approved the sale of the Premier League club by the sanctioned Russian oligarch to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

The government had to be sure that Abramovich, who was sanctioned over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine, did not profit from the enforced sale of the club that his investment turned into one of the most successful in European football.

The reigning FIFA Club World Cup winners and 2021 European champions will be sold for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) — the highest price ever for a sports team — with Premier League approval already granted on Tuesday.

Chelsea has been operating under a government license since Abramovich’s assets were frozen in March and it expires on May 31.

“Given the sanctions we placed on those linked to Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the long-term future of the club can only be secured under a new owner,” British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said. “We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals.”

There were weeks of discussions between officials from Chelsea and the government over securing the guarantee Abramovich could not gain financially. The sale proceeds will initially go into a frozen account before going to charity.

“We will now begin the process of ensuring the proceeds of the sale are used for humanitarian causes in Ukraine, supporting victims of the war,” the British government said in a statement. “The steps today will secure the future of this important cultural asset and protect fans and the wider football community.”

Delays approving the sale centered on the fate of 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion) loaned to Chelsea by Abramovich since 2003 that provided the funding to build a men’s squad that won 21 trophies during his ownership. Government assurances were needed from Abramovich, who has not condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine, about writing off the debt that was linked to companies he controlled.

Boehly has already started attending Chelsea games in recent weeks since the club approved the sale to the consortium that also features Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, and funding from private equity firm Clearlake Capital.

It was a hotly-contested sale process, with four groups in the final running, before Boehly’s group was chosen on May 7 after guaranteeing 1.75 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) of investment in the team.

Chelsea fans have become accustomed to lavish spending under Abramovich, with more than $1 billion net spending on players.

Chelsea’s ability to sell match tickets and commit to new player spending has been curbed by the sanctions but now the new ownership is set to provide investment to manager Thomas Tuchel to strengthen the squad.

The certainty is that Chelsea will be playing in the Champions League next season after finishing third in the Premier League last Sunday despite the off-field turmoil. The women’s team won a league and cup double with a squad funded by Abramovich’s investment.

Chelsea had won the men’s championship only once — in 1955 — when Abramovich bought the club in 2003. Helped by expensive signings, the club won the Premier League two years later and has added four more since then, most recently in 2017.

Investment is needed in Stamford Bridge. Chelsea has the smallest and most dated stadium of the Premier League’s most successful clubs, with plans for a rebuild of the 41,000-capacity venue put on hold by Abramovich in 2018 when British-Russian diplomatic tensions deepened.

The $3.1 billion cost of Chelsea eclipses the $2.3 billion paid in 2018 for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

As well as being part owner of the MLB’s Dodgers, Boehly also has minority stakes in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Biden Administration Is Moving to Convert Seized Russian Superyachts Into Cash Aid for Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. The Biden administration plans to accelerate the process for moving seized superyachts through the US court system, with the goal of selling off the assets and donating the proceeds to Ukraine. Two high-profile superyacht seizures last week show that the pressure on Russian oligarchs does not seem to be slowing. Last Thursday, a Fijian judge ruled that local law enforcement could impound Amadea, a 348-foot superyacht valued at $325 million. The judge ruled that the yacht, which US authorities claim belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, could not leave the island nation as the...
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Real Madrid beats Liverpool 1-0 for 14th European Cup title

Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final on Saturday. The match started 37 minutes late because of disturbing crowd issues outside the Stade de France. The chaos was blamed on people trying to get into the stadium without...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa Club World Cup#Uk#Ap#British#Russian#Los Angeles Dodgers#European
Daily Mail

'The atmosphere here is boss, the city is red': 50,000 Liverpool fans descend on Paris ahead of Champions League final against Real Madrid, with many travelling to the French capital without a ticket just to soak up the atmosphere

Tens of thousands of Liverpool fans have descended on Paris and painted the city red ahead of tonight's Champions League final. Jurgen Klopp's side will take on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the French capital. A huge sea of red shirts surrounded the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Argentina reports 2 cases of monkeypox

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina reported two cases of the monkeypox virus on Friday in men who had recently arrived from Spain, marking the first time the presence of the virus has been confirmed in Latin America during this latest outbreak. Argentina’s health ministry first confirmed a man...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Russia
AFP

Liverpool eye revenge against Real Madrid in Champions League final rematch

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are seeking to cap a remarkable season by avenging their 2018 defeat against Real Madrid when the sides meet again in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday, but the Spanish giants have their sights on a 14th European Cup triumph. Madrid are chasing their fifth Champions League in nine seasons, a run that began when they beat Atletico Madrid in Lisbon in 2014.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Stagflation worries, CEO pay

Worry about stagflation, a flashback to ’70s, begins to grow. WASHINGTON (AP) — Stagflation. It was the dreaded “S word” of the 1970s. For Americans of a certain age, it conjures memories of painfully long lines at gas stations and shuttered factories. Stagflation is the bitterest of pills: High inflation mixes with a weak job market to cause a toxic brew that punishes consumers and befuddles economists. For decades, most economists didn’t think such a nasty concoction was even possible. But a confluence of events has economists reaching back to the days of disco and the bleak high-inflation, high-unemployment economy of nearly a half century ago. Few think stagflation is in sight. But as a longer-term threat, it can no longer be dismissed.
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK calls for investigation after fans tear-gassed at Champions League final

British politicians have urged Uefa and the French authorities to launch a full investigation into the “deeply concerning” treatment of Liverpool fans at the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday night.French police used tear gas and pepper spray against British football fans who were waiting to enter the Stade de France to watch the match. The French government initially blamed the incident on the travelling supporters, but witnesses claimed that the majority of fans were behaving “impeccably” at the time.British culture secretary Nadine Dorries and sports minister Nigel Huddleston were among those who joined Liverpool in urging Uefa to...
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool denied seventh European crown as Real Madrid edge Champions League

Liverpool were denied a seventh European crown as Real Madrid became kings of the continent once again thanks to Vinicius Junior’s strike in a Champions League final marred by chaos outside the Stade de France.Paris stepped in as host after UEFA stripped St Petersburg of the showpiece following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but it did not provide a fitting host as European royalty went toe-to-toe in the biggest club match of the season.Kick-off had to be delayed by 36 minutes due to substantial security issues outside the Stade de France, where Liverpool would be edged out 1-0 in a tense,...
UEFA
The Independent

Richarlison: Tottenham ‘rival PSG and Real Madrid’ for Everton star

What the papers sayRicharlison could stay in the Premier League even if he leaves Everton this summer. Tottenham are said to be interested in the Brazil forward, 25, but face opposition from Paris St Germain and Real Madrid, according to the Mail. The South American scored six goals in nine games at the back end of the season to help ensure the Toffees’ survival but the club are understood to be resigned to losing him.The chances of Aurelien Tchouameni coming to the Premier League have reportedly increased with the player’s move to Real Madrid delayed. The Sun, which cites ESPN,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

919K+
Followers
446K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy