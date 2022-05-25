Ellington’s Keyleigh Flaherty on Tuesday’s game

CANTON — Ellington girls lacrosse coach Bill Kozik sprung into action as soon as Canton junior Gabriella DelSanto prepared to attack the goal from 10 yards out in the waning seconds of overtime in the teams’ NCCC tournament championship game Thursday. Kozik called for three Knights defenders to...
CANTON — Brian McGowan got his first taste of championship game pressure in the Somers High boys lacrosse team’s NCCC tournament bout with Canton Thursday. The senior thrived, displaying the poise and confidence of a finals veteran in carving up the Warriors’ defense from the opening whistle to the final horn.
The UConn baseball team beat the rain and Georgetown Thursday. Because of the rain, the Huskies have a day off today. Austin Peterson pitched seven innings of four-hit shutout ball as top-seeded UConn advanced to the winners bracket final of the Big East tournament by defeating No. 4 Gerogetown 4-0 in first-round action at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio.
Portland: Luke Stennet 35, Quinn Lapinski 39, Joe LaMalfa 40, Eli Evison 44, Ben Fecyeau 45. Tolland: Max Baldwin 34, AJ Cady 42, Aidan Zahner 39, Sophia Cunningham 49, Keegan Hodgkinson 44. E.O. Smith: Jiwang Lee 39, Alex Card 43, Austin Garrison 50, Joe Bray 45, Damian Till 44. Match...
The Rockville High School Prom was held at Georgina's Restaurant in Bolton on May 27.
HARTFORD — At 17 years old, Somers resident Cortland Carbone is halfway through college. She finished high school and graduated in January from CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering in Windsor. GRADUATES: 162 graduates received associate degrees and 189 non-credit students received certificates. SPEAKERS: Michelle Coach, CEO; Terrence Cheng,...
MANCHESTER — Graduates of all ages and backgrounds came together to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next with their families and faculty members during Manchester Community College’s commencement ceremony on Thursday. WHAT: 669 graduates of Manchester Community College were awarded their degrees...
These students from north-central Connecticut towns graduated from Manchester Community College on Thursday:. Andover: Amanda Pedro, Christina Provencher, Derek White. Bolton: Steven Buckner, Miles Garrison, Laury Mathews, Nicholas VanDine. Coventry: Nesrin Akkus, Emily Cote, Molly Finnegan, Jesse Gillett, Nicholas Hirth, Kyle Madsen, Paige Racicot, Zachary Shroyer. East Hartford: Damilola Adekunbi,...
MANCHESTER — When Daniel Fortes’ son, Alex, moved out of the house, he still had the need to be a mentor to young men, so he became a volunteer with Big Brothers/Big Sisters. He was honored on May 19 as this year’s state Big Brother of The Year....
Graduates of all ages and backgrounds came together to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next with their families and faculty members during Manchester Community College’s commencement ceremony on Thursday afternoon. Listen to an excerpt of co-valedictorian Amanda Phillips-Bosshart's speech.
Specialty Printing will move from its headquarters from East Windsor to Windsor and expand operations, the company announced. The company leased a 330,000-square-foot industrial building at 123 Day Hill Road in Windsor, according to a news release. Specialty Printing prints labels for everything from prescription bottles to groceries and beer...
EAST HARTFORD — The Town Council voted unanimously Thursday to allow the town to seek $713,000 from the state for replacement of the Hills Street Bridge over Porter Brook. A local match is required for the grant, bringing proposed funding for the project to at least $1.4 million. Applications will be approved beginning in July.
EAST HARTFORD — Goodwin University President Mark Scheinberg has agreed to retire from Goodwin and University of Bridgeport within five years, as part of a settlement with the federal government over allegations of loan fraud, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced Friday. In addition,...
A man entered a plea bargain this week and was convicted of the sexual touching of a girl 6 to 8 years old in Manchester a decade or more ago. Christopher J. Christie, now 27, of the Willimantic section of Windham, would have been 15 to 18 years old when the crimes occurred. He is likely to receive a one-year prison sentence in the Hartford Superior Court plea bargain, in which he was convicted of a single count of fourth-degree sexual assault, court records show.
The Connecticut State Police started the long Memorial Day weekend on Friday with almost 2,000 calls for service, including 109 accidents and 10 DUI arrests. None of the accidents resulted in a fatality. State Police reported Saturday that Friday’s 1,970 calls also included 156 assists for motorists, 154 speeding citations...
Brandon Lee Freeman and Alexandra Baron had each been charged in several petty larceny cases and had managed to stay out of prison until May 19, when police say Freeman assaulted a clerk during a shoplifting at the Mobil station at 2997 Main St. in Glastonbury. A larceny accomplished through...
MANCHESTER — Democrats are looking to fill a vacancy on the Board of Education with the recent resignation of Melanie Stefanovicz. Any Democrat interested in serving on the board should contact Democratic Town Chairman Mike Pohl at 860-983-4804. Candidates will be interviewed by the party Nominating Committee, which will...
MANCHESTER — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved an inlands wetlands permit for the controversial $1.1 million road and sidewalk project along Gardner Street. The PZC also certified an erosion and sedimentation control plan. The approval is valid for five years, and comes with a condition...
My wife said, “See Juliet,” as she held up a small white index card with a purple stamp sprawled across it. “Even in 1891, you had to show proof of vaccination,” she told our granddaughter. The card was one of four I found in a dresser that had belonged to my grandmother. This proof of vaccination allowed her to immigrate to the U.S.
MANCHESTER — The town has received six proposals for development of the 23-acre Broad Street Parkade property, Director of Planning and Economic Development Gary Anderson said. Anderson said he could not discuss the proposals or name the companies, citing a state statute that exempts town officials from publicly discussing...
