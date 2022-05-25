Ellington’s Keyleigh Flaherty on Tuesday’s game

A man entered a plea bargain this week and was convicted of the sexual touching of a girl 6 to 8 years old in Manchester a decade or more ago. Christopher J. Christie, now 27, of the Willimantic section of Windham, would have been 15 to 18 years old when the crimes occurred. He is likely to receive a one-year prison sentence in the Hartford Superior Court plea bargain, in which he was convicted of a single count of fourth-degree sexual assault, court records show.

MANCHESTER, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO