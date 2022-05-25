ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger beats Trump ally

By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was a top target of former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary as he seeks reelection. Raffensperger beat three challengers, including Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who had criticized his handling of the 2020 election. It was not immediately...

