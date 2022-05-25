Track: East Windsor's Kita rises to occasion at NCCCs

Buy Now Somers star runner Rachel St Germain captured the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the NCCC meet Tuesday. JIM MICHAUD

SOMERS — The only thing keeping Nate Kita from being flat on his back was the fence alongside the Somers High track.

The East Windsor High senior had notched his second win of the NCCC Championship meet Tuesday but his 1.19-second margin of victory in the 800 meters had taken much out of him.

“After my first race, the 1,600, I got a little light-headed,” Kita said. “I didn’t want to tell anyone so I just said that my knees buckled. When I got through the 800, I was burnt. I was burnt and tired. But I knew the day wasn’t over. So I wanted to get on my feet and pretend that nothing happened.”

After missing the last two track seasons due to the pandemic and an injury, Kita doesn’t want to miss out on anything.

So he rebounded and finished off a hat trick by winning the 3,200 in 10:35.43, 6.22 seconds ahead of Bolton’s Shepard Livingston.

“We came here with a job to do, to get three medals, to get 30 points for the team,” Kita said. “I had to do that. It had to happen.”

East Windsor finished with 60 points to place fifth in the team competition. Rockville captured the meet and conference championship in convincing fashion by outdistancing second-place Suffield 136-88.

The Rockville girls held off host Somers to sweep the meet and conference titles.

Kita began his day on Tuesday by winning the 1,600 in 4:28.12. After holding off Rockville’s Brendan Fauteux and Diuferson Brevil in the 800, he looked in no condition to continue but found a way to bounce back.

Then again, he’s been on the comeback trail since tearing the hamstring tendon in his left leg 18 months ago.

“It’s a crappy injury,” Kita said. “It’s like you can’t get back from it. I had all this support and it wouldn’t get better. I had to take a step back and really analyze what was going on. I was struggling mentally, too. But I had people to really help me.

“The biggest thing was self-believe. Even when you think you’ve hit rock bottom you convince yourself, ‘I believe, I believe,’ The words you speak will catch up to. If you keep saying it, keep saying it, you can make it happen.”

He missed the 2021 cross-country season but in December began to gain the fitness he needed to compete at a high level.

His efforts paid off here.

“This is the culmination of everything,” Kita said. “The whole conference knew I’ve been out but today they were cheering for me and helping me out.”

Kita will attend Southern Connecticut State in the fall. But on deck is the Class S meet in New Britain Monday.

“I feel confident,” Kita said. “I’m a little banged-up, but I have a week to recover and get out and hammer the things out I need to do. We’re all excited for states.”

He’s back.

Rockville rolls

The Rockville boys’ only individual victory Tuesday came from Joey Christian in the triple jump. But the Rams’ relay teams swept the 4x100, 4x400, and 4x800 and had multiple performers — including sprinters Cam Washington and Amir Knighton and runners Fauteux and Weston LaBrecque — score in multiple events.

“Four years ago when I took over as an assistant coach we had like 30 kids combined on our boys and girls teams,” Rockville boys coach Nick Willette said. “Now we’re over 100. We have so many who want to do well. Getting to the finish line at this meet with them healthy, it all came together and they did an amazing job as a team. We didn’t ask them to do anything crazy. We asked them to do what we so well and they did.”

The Rockville girls also were strong in the relays with victories in the 4x400 and 4x800. Lauren Haddad added a win in the 400 and second-place finishes in the 100 and 200, while Ava Kristoff won the long jump, was fourth in the triple jump, and sixth in the high jump. Arielle Shivers captured the javelin.

“What we’ve loved from the team this year and today is our depth,” Rockville girls coach Eric Senger said. “With this team it’s not just a few kids. We needed a lot of different kids to perform well to do what we did. They stepped up. We couldn’t have asked for more. Looking ahead, we’re just going to try and build from here.”

The Rams got a boost from senior Abby Bajorek, who is returning from a left knee injury. She was third in the 800 and part of the winning relay teams.

“Never count her out,” Senger said.

Ellington’s Vin Sivo (200, 400) and Josh Wilkie (110 and 300 hurdles) and Suffield’s Avery Cipcic (high jump, long jump) were double-winners on the boys side. Coventry’s Alex Krause broke his own meet record in the discus.

Ellington’s Jalena Martin (100, 200) won twice on the girls side while Windsor Locks’ Tristin Oberg broke her own meet record in the discus.

Rachel being Rachel

Somers’ Rachel St. Germain is the reigning Gatorade Connecticut cross-country Runner of the Year and has to be in the conversation for the track and field honor.

Now give the senior standout the home-track advantage and what you figure would happen happened as she won the three events she ran, two in NCCC record time.

“It meant a lot to me to have it here on this on our home turf on this new track we got,” St. Germain said. “For the team, too, it meant a lot and it was a motivator for us.”

St. Germain won her first race, the 1,600, by almost 19 seconds, breaking her own meet record with a time of 5:03.67. In the 800, she was motivated by not being the top seed but emerged with a 1.86-second victory over teammate Avery D’Amour in 2:26.31. She then routed the field in the 3,200 with a winning margin of 1:01.85. Her time of 10:56.96 topped the meet’s previous best, set by her former teammate Kylie Raymond, by 1.65 seconds.

“I was really nervous in anticipation of the meet,” St. Germain said. “I had my goals. After the first race my nerves settled and I was more focused every time working towards my goal.”

St. Germain made something hard look easy, proof that the work the Quinnipiac commit is putting in is paying off as the Spartans head to the Class S meet.

“I like to think so,” St. Germain said. “I love the sport so I’m always motivated to work as hard as I can at it, to look and feel as strong as I can when I run.”

New kid on the block

Stafford’s Mark McLaughlin is in only his second track season. But the senior is making his presence felt. He won the javelin with a throw of 156’ and was third in the discus at 138’11”.

“The biggest jump I’ve made is technical,” McLaughlin said. “In that way I’m much better. Last year I would just use muscle and throw it as far as I can. I’ve learned you can’t be that way, you need the right technique.”

McLaughlin’s main sport is football and he hopes to play at the college level as his favorites are Post and Westfield State. The quarterback/linebacker admits he misses hitting people.

The camaraderie of track and field, though, has been refreshing to him.

“It’s much different as a sport,” McLaughlin said with a laugh. “It’s weird that we’re friends with each other out here and not like at each other’s throats. We all get along instead of having any tension between us.”

Doubling up

As Wilkie stood and caught his breath after his victory in the 300 hurdles, the Ellington senior’s three closest competitors were laying on the track catching theirs.

“At that point, it was a lot to stay standing,” Wilkie said with a smile. “That race takes a lot out of you and it took all I had to come back.”

Wilkie edged out Suffield’s Avery Cipcic by 0.65 seconds with Canton’s Nathan Courneau another 0.36 seconds back. It was his second win of the day after taking the 110 hurdles and he credited experience for his rally.

“I knew that if I stuck to my race, do what I had to do, I could pass them,” Wilkie said. “Being behind, to a freshman it might be daunting. But I know my competition and I know myself. I stuck with what I needed to do.”