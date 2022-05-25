Community Calendar - May 25, 2022

Jay R Christensen 12/8/1954 - 5/26/2022 Attention, J-Mart Shoppers, with deep sadness we announce that the owner and proprietor of J-Mart has passed away and will no longer be able to serve you at this time. Jay R Christensen was a man who loved to help his neighbors, friends, and family. The doors to his home and shop were always open. Jay was a loving grandpa who spent his time helping others, tinkering, and supporting his kids and grandkids by going to plays, sporting events, livestock shows and any other "fine activity" his family could dream up. Jay R loved to find a bargain and store it on his property until he or some other person he knew needed it for a project. Nothing made him happier than to dig some item he bought at a swap meet, N.P.S., or salvaged from a job site and give it new life in the hands of someone in need.

TREMONTON, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO