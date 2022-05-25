ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, ID

Montpelier City Council Minutes, May 4

By Submitted by council
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Councilmember Quin Pope moved to approve and pay bills in the amount of $69,876.95 with $27,415.34 being payroll and $42,461.61 being miscellaneous bills. Councilmember Dan Fisher seconded. The voting was unanimous in the affirmative. Industrial Park Lease. Devaun Crane and Troy Nielsen were present to discuss leasing a plat...

Herald-Journal

Visionary Homes removes non-disparagement clause after controversy

After members of the Providence City Council voiced their concerns about the ethicality and legality of non-disparagement agreements in Visionary Homes’ contracts with buyers, the clause has been discontinued. When Providence City Council Member Joshua Paulsen first saw the clause, he was unhappy with how he felt it could...
Idaho State Journal

Upcoming events at the Bannock County Event Center

Cowboys and cowgirls can enjoy a full slate of rodeo events at the Bannock County Event Center this week. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Montpelier, ID
eastidahonews.com

Yellowthroats show up at Market Lake

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Deleta owners to retire in August, business up for sale now

POCATELLO — After remaining a family business for about eight decades, the Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center will soon change hands. Deleta has been operated by the same family for five generations, but the current owners, Art and Jackie Foulger, are preparing to hang up the skates for good after about 30 years and retire. The couple told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday that they will continue to...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Upper Valley Crime Log

7:38 p.m. Smash and grab vehicle burglaries at the fairgrounds arena front parking area. Windows were broken out of the back of two vehicles. Purses were taken out of each. No witnesses and no known suspects. May 11. 10:48 p.m. Responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle accident at 5000 S. and...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Dog-friendly park in jeopardy due to excessive waste

Jens Johansen Park in Logan is in jeopardy of losing its dog-friendly status due to dog owners failing to pick up after their pets. Maintenance crews with Logan city’s Parks and Recreation Department have reported excessive amounts of dog waste being left on park grounds. According to Ed Stevens, the department’s executive director, neighbors surrounding the park have also been allowing their dogs to wander to the off-leash park.
LOGAN, UT
eastidahonews.com

Here’s a list of Memorial Day events happening in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Lots of events in eastern Idaho are planned this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives during active duty. The Idaho Falls 10th Annual Field of Honor will be held at Russ Freeman Park from Saturday, May 28, at 7 a.m., to Monday, May 30 at 10 p.m. One thousand American flags will be posted by volunteers to honor those serving in the military, veterans, and first responders.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Herald-Journal

Bowen, Stephen Carlisle

Bowen Stephen Carlisle Bowen 75 Logan passed away April 21, 2022. For the complete obituary, and to share memories with the family, go to www.whitepinefunerals.com .
LOGAN, UT
idahofallsidaho.gov

House Fire on E Lincoln Road

There were no injuries following a house fire on the 3000 block of E Lincoln Road earlier this afternoon. Personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a single-family house just west of the round-a-bout at E Lincoln Road and Ammon Road.
Idaho State Journal

Thousands of tiger muskies stocked in northern Utah reservoirs

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources along with local members of Muskies Inc. planted 2,000 tiger muskellunge in Newton Reservoir on Wednesday. Pineview Reservoir, located in Weber County, was also stocked with 10,000 tiger muskie fingerlings. Chris Penne, the DWR’s aquatics program manager for the northern region, said the recently stocked tiger muskie were all raised in Utah for the first time. ...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

New Senor Garcia's already proving itself to be a good neighbor

POCATELLO — Nick Garcia’s Tex-Mex restaurant, Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta, has been open for less than two weeks at its new location inside the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery but he’s already making a positive impact in the community. Garcia had noticed a young woman outside the business at 1600 Pocatello Creek Road flying a cardboard sign asking for money but instead of shooing the woman away from the eatery he first brought her a breakfast plate. Fast forward a few days and she was...
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello woman turning 101, credits longevity to organic food

POCATELLO — Having grown up on a farm that was her family's main source of food in the early 1900s, longtime Pocatello resident and centenarian Elva Rainey was eating organic before modern health enthusiasts popularized it. Rainey, who turns 101 on Saturday, attributes her longevity to her organic diet. "We grew up on organic food and didn't know it," Rainey said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Family of slain Pocatello soldier continues to honor him 15 years later

Kathleen and Trent Stephens still vividly remember the outpouring of community support they saw when the body of their 25-year-old son U.S. Army Sgt. Blake Stephens was returned to Pocatello following his death in Iraq in 2007. American flags lined the streets, crowds of people gathered as Blake's body was escorted into town, and local groups helped to protect his funeral from war protesters who had been crashing soldiers' funerals across the country. ...
POCATELLO, ID

