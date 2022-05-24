Fire west of Orland destroys one home, 14 outbuildings

BANGOR, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to a structure fire in Bangor on Tennessee Lane on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. One storage building was destroyed. Multiple other structures were saved, including the house and garage, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Some fire personnel have been released,...
Two trailers and three cars are at the camp site off of Eaton and Cohasset Rd in Chico. Only tent camping is allowed at the site though. Police hand out notices to trailers at Chico’s alternate homeless site. Two trailers and three cars are at the camp site off...
OROVILLE, Calif. - Smoke was visible on Highway 70 in north Oroville from a prescribed burn at the south end of the Thermalito Forebay Recreation Area on Friday. The prescribed burn was the first of four planned burns that was originally supposed to happen on Thursday but was postponed due to weather conditions.
CHICO, Calif. - Neighbors in Chico were awakened early Friday morning by a motorcycle crash right outside their home. Police said the driver was speeding and was driving on a suspended license. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. at East Avenue and El Paso Way. The driver was taken to...
REDDING, Calif. - A man died after crashing into Ashley Furniture in Redding while trying to drive away from Redding police on Saturday at around 8:09 a.m. Police attempted to pull over the man who had a felony warrant out for his arrest that issued in May after an investigation was conducted into a report of child sexual abuse, according to the Redding Police Department.
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police arrest man following break-in at the Redding Dollar Tree. Police responded to the Dollar Tree on Athens Avenue just after midnight Sunday morning in regards to the burglary alarm being triggered. Once on scene, officers noticed that the glass on the front door of the business had been shattered, and evidence of forced entry into the Dollar Tree was apparent.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker who was last seen near the Middle Fork of the Feather River was located by the Butte County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday. The Helicopter Rescue Technicians were requested to help assist the helicopter and pilots of the Butte County Sheriff’s Department in their search for a missing hiker who was last reported to be in the Middle Fork of the Feather River.
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a search and rescue call on Friday. A mountain biker suffered a knee injury on the Cascade Trail/South Park Trail area above Chandler Road, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. The mountain biker was given aid...
MAGALIA, Calif. - A dog died after it was shot by an arrow in Magalia Friday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it is still gathering information. It is unknown if anyone is in custody at this time. This is a developing...
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte County says it stopped the forward progress on a fire that started around 9:10 Friday morning in Oroville. The Flat Fire, which started off of Thompson Flat Cemetery Road in Oroville, was held to a quarter acre as firefighters were successful in gaining control over the fire.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that Sunday will be a no burn day for people in Butte County. “Due to high winds and low humidity, Sunday will be a no burn day for residential dooryard burning in Butte County,” CAL FIRE Butte Unit said in a Twitter post.
REDDING, Calif. - The suspect in a shooting at the Grocery Outlet Store in Redding has been identified. Police say they arrested 78-year-old Ronald Pember of Redding at the store located on Churn Creek Road. When officers arrived around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, they located a man who was shot....
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - An armed man was shot and killed by a California Highway Patrol officer on Interstate-5 in Shasta County on Thursday, the Shasta County Multi-Agency Officer-Involved Critical Incident Response Team said. The CHP received a call at 1:37 p.m. that a vehicle crashed on Interstate-5 near the...
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department will be conducting a driver’s license checkpoint on Memorial Day starting at 8 p.m. and will run for about four hours. The Chico Police Department says that people driving through the checkpoint will be contacted by officers who will be checking for alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers. They will also be checking to make sure all drivers have valid driver’s licenses.
RICHVALE, Calif. - The hazmat team for Butte County CAL FIRE responded to Richvale Friday morning for a diesel tank spill. Crews responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. and contained the small vegetation fire. Fire crews say the spill was threatening a waterway around 7 a.m. Crews offloaded the...
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The 30-mile-highway that travels through Lassen National Volcanic Park has opened for people to walk, run or bike. The park says some sections of the road are open to vehicles, including 11 miles from the Northwest Entrance to Devastated Area and one mile from the Southwest Entrance to the Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center parking area.
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Frederick “Kevin” Montes who was last seen on May 13 at around 2 p.m. on the eastern side of Weaverville towards the Douglas City area. Law enforcement believes that there is no foul play involved...
REDDING, Calif. - A three-year-old child kidnapped from Child Protective Services during a supervised visitation by his mother Friday morning was found in safe condition on Friday night, according to the Redding Police Department. The child’s mother, Antonia Clayborne, 30, of Anderson, dropped the child off with family and then...
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The final two people in the cold case murder of Frank McAlister in Shasta County were sentenced on Thursday, the Shasta County District Attorney said. Curtis Culver was sentenced to 35 years in state prison. Shanna Culver was sentenced to 20 years in state prison, the district attorney said.
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is looking for a woman who abducted her three-year-old child from Children’s Services at 1313 Yuba Street in Redding on Friday. The suspect’s name is Antonia Clayborne, 30, of Anderson. She took her son from Children’s Services during a supervised visitation at...
