Olivia Rodrigo Brings Out Alanis Morissette for ‘You Oughta Know’ at L.A.’s Greek Theatre

Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans by bringing out Alanis Morissette on Tuesday night during her first of two shows at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.

The duo sang Morissette’s 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” from her debut album “Jagged Little Pill,” with Morissette taking the first verse and Rodrigo belting out the second. “It was a slap in the face/ How quickly I was replaced/ And are you thinking of me when you fuck her?” Rodrigo sang as she danced around with Morissette before launching into the song’s famed chorus together.

“That’s truly the craziest thing that ever happened to me,” Rodrigo said after the performance. “She’s such an angel.”

Rodrigo has somewhat mirrored the beginning of Morissette’s career, with both reaching meteoric fame in their late teenage years and being open about heartbreak in their songwriting. The two have connected on those topics, even interviewing each other for a Rolling Stone cover last year. Morissette isn’t the first guest Rodrigo has brought out during her tour — in Toronto, Avril Lavigne joined the 19-year-old on stage to sing her 2002 hit “Complicated.”

During Tuesday night’s show, Rodrigo also spoke out about the elementary school shooting in Texas. “Though I’m so excited to be here tonight, I’m so, so devastated about the shooting that happened in Texas today. We should never have to worry about our safety or our lives in places that are dedicated to our learning and growing. I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality we’re living in, and we need stricter gun control laws.”

Rodrigo is in the midst of her first-ever tour after releasing debut album “Sour” in May of last year. Catapulting off the success of her first single “Driver’s License,” “Sour” is certified triple-platinum and awarded the singer three Grammy awards in April.