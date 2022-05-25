ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacos Bravo & Cantina Coming to Sunnyvale Golf Course This Summer

By Nadine Blanco
 4 days ago

Tacos Bravo & Cantina is the latest dining option headed for the Sunnyvale Golf Course this summer . The business has applied for its Type 47 ABC license this week at 605 Macara Ave. , where it will be serving some classic cantina fare such as tacos and margaritas.

Representatives for Tacos Bravo & Cantina tell What Now San Francisco that they expect to be up and running within four weeks, if everything goes according to plan. A website and social media accounts for the business are not available at this time.

In any case, being able to chow down on some delicious Mexican food and drinks after playing eighteen holes sounds like the perfect way to wind down. This would be the second local dining offering from Sunnyvale Golf.

Members can currently enjoy Old Greenwood BBQ at the Sunken Gardens Golf Course around 10 minutes south of Sunnyvale Golf Course off Highway 82. For more information, visit www.sunnyvalegolfcourses.com .

