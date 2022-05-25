ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Woman found shot dead in Palmdale

By Travis Schlepp
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman was found shot dead in Palmdale Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 36800 block of James Place around 3:35 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival they found an unidentified woman who had been shot in her upper torso.

Paramedics arrived to the area and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name and age have not yet been released.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives were informed that there was some type of domestic dispute in the area before the shooting was reported. Investigators are working to determine if the woman’s death is related to the domestic incident.

Anyone with information related to the woman’s death is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org .

