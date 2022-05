The Michigan baseball team had its second ninth-inning lead in as many days, and once again junior right-hander Cameron Weston was on the mound. The seven run lead for the Wolverines was a significant cushion, but it was one he wouldn’t need. As Weston dealt to the Maryland offense — who in previous matchups powered over Michigan pitching — with ease, delivering a trio of strikeouts, sealing the victory for his team.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO