More than 2,600 outages reported around East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few thousand power outages are still ongoing throughout the area after storms came through East Texas Tuesday night.
Below is a list of outages as reported by Oncor and SWEPCO.
Anderson County – 84
Angelina County – 70
Bowie County – 64
Gregg County – 294
Henderson County – 948
Morris County – 60
Nacogdoches County – 292
Rusk County – 86
Smith County – 317
Titus County – 141
