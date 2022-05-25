More than 2,600 outages reported around East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few thousand power outages are still ongoing throughout the area after storms came through East Texas Tuesday night.

Below is a list of outages as reported by Oncor and SWEPCO.

Anderson County – 84

Angelina County – 70

Bowie County – 64

Gregg County – 294

Henderson County – 948

Morris County – 60

Nacogdoches County – 292

Rusk County – 86

Smith County – 317

Titus County – 141

Van Zandt County – 246

