ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

More than 2,600 outages reported around East Texas

By Patrick Cunningham, Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Grjvx_0fpTqfjp00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few thousand power outages are still ongoing throughout the area after storms came through East Texas Tuesday night.

Texas, local runoff election results 2022

Below is a list of outages as reported by Oncor and SWEPCO.

Anderson County – 84

Angelina County – 70

Bowie County – 64

Gregg County – 294

Henderson County – 948

Morris County – 60

Nacogdoches County – 292

Rusk County – 86

Smith County – 317

Titus County – 141

Van Zandt County – 246

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

North Texas police officers head to Uvalde to help

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Several North Texas law enforcement personnel traveled down to Uvalde after the police department requested state-wide assistance to provide relief for their officers. Fort Worth sent 12 members of its department to help out, including Lt. Chris Daniels."They experienced an absolutely tragedy, I don't know any other way that you can explain that," said Daniels. The team got on the ground in Uvalde Friday evening. "You can definitely tell that emotions are high. A lot of people, they are upset, obviously, about what has happened," added Daniels. It didn't take long for the team to get to work as they...
UVALDE, TX
KXII.com

New scam going around in North Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new scam is going around Texoma claiming to raise money for the local Veterans Affairs, but instead many people who’ve donated said all the money is just going in one man’s pocket. “I’m frustrated that he’s using our veterans as a scam to...
secretdallas.com

10 Charming Towns Worth Visiting In Texas

It’s the little things that matter. City life can wear you down. Be it the traffic, noise, and/or pollution, sometimes you just need to get away and take a respite in the simple life. Take a Texas trip out to the most darling, charming, and picturesque towns in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Tyler, TX
Business
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Industry
Tyler, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Oncor#Swepco#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KETK / FOX51 News

Jrmar Jefferson wins Democratic runoff for Gohmert seat

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly three months after leading a four-candidate field in the March primaries, Jrmar Jefferson won a runoff against Victor D. Dunn. With his victory, Jefferson moves on to the general election in November against the Republican nominee, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. He faces an uphill battle in the heavily red […]
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

Texas DPS Director: Students and teachers called 911 while police waited

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas DPS Director made no bones about it. He said officers at the scene made the wrong decision by not going into the classroom.Steven McCraw said, "The scene commander considered it a barricaded subject and that at the time there were no more children at risk. Obviously, based upon the information we have there were children in that classroom that were at risk."Simply put, McCraw said the incident command officer did not believe there was still an active shooter situation.He said officers though they were only dealing with a barricaded gunman.McCraw also said that within...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy