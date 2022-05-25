Update: The game has been moved to Thursday, May 26 due to weather delays on Wednesday.

The Vanderbilt and Tennessee Vols baseball teams are scheduled to meet on Day 2 of the 2022 Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament on Thursday, May 26.

Due to weather delays, the game is scheduled to start at 5:50 p.m. CT/6:50 p.m. ET.

Vanderbilt comes into the matchup 36-19 overall. On Tuesday, Vanderbilt defeated Ole Miss 3-1 in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee enters the contest 49-7 overall. Most recently, the UT Vols beat Mississippi State 10-5 on Saturday to end the regular season.

SEC Tournament: How to watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt baseball on TV, live stream

Game time: 5:50 p.m. CT/6:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 26

Location: Hoover, Alabama

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Tom Hart (play-by-play), Chris Burke (analyst), and Dani Wexelman (analyst).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Tennessee radio broadcast | Vanderbilt radio broadcast

Here's more Tennessee, Vanderbilt baseball news:

Tim Corbin is the Vanderbilt baseball head coach. Tony Vitello is the Tennessee Vols baseball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee baseball on TV, live stream in 2022 SEC Tournament