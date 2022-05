KORN with special guests Evanescence will play United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock on Wednesday, September 7th. Tickets are on sale now. But YOU can win your way in!. Get to the 99.9 K-BAT Facebook Page every day this week and look for the Bob and Tom "Word Up" Code word... We'll post a new word every day this week. Call Tawny in the afternoon at 4:35 pm on the K-BAT listener lines at 432-563-3823 and tell her that day's word and win your tickets to the show! Don't wanna chance it? Click HERE to purchase your tickets right now. See KORN with Evanescence with 99.9 K-BAT!

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO