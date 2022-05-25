ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dads in School volunteer program begins first day as school year winds down

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCHGu_0fpTkJ9r00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new volunteer program Dads in School started its first day on a local school campus on Tuesday.

A handful of men were at Lynch Elementary near Lake Mead and Nellis making sure parents and students were able to leave campus safely. Additional volunteers were also outside on school grounds to help students get on buses as the school day ended.

Troy Martinez is the founder of Dads in Schools and said he chose Tuesday as the program’s first day on the job because typically the end of the school year is when acts of violence tend to increase.

“We chose today because historically towards the end of the school year there’s an uptick in violence, they want to settle scores, they think summer is an eternity and they’ll get away with it,” Martinez said. “We’re just glad today we didn’t see any violence, any fights break out.”

There are about 400 volunteers already signed up to help out at schools across the valley. However, the program is still looking to fill about 400 more positions, which will help support 81 CCSD schools looking for help.

For more information on how to volunteer to be a dad in school volunteer click HERE.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Parents send students to school on the last day amid fears of violence

Resorts World debuted 26 decorated baby elephants raising awareness for elephant welfare. Las Vegas teens plead guilty to killing father before running away together. Two Las Vegas teens accused of killing the girl’s father before running away together pleaded guilty to multiple charges in his death, according to court officials.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
8 News Now

Roadway safety reminders as Memorial Day weekend approaches

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the 100 deadliest days of the year on local roadways, according to law enforcement agencies. Safety leaders say the 100 days between the holiday weekend and Labor Day are typically when most deadly crashes are reported. Last year, traffic fatalities were the highest they’ve […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada Summer Program Offers Solution for Kids and Teens for Summer Break — Fun, Affordable Program at Locations Throughout Valley —

Parents often find themselves in a quandary about what to do with their children during the summer when they’re out of school. There are various childcare programs, overnight camps, and specialty camps, but their cost and duration – a few weeks or a few hours per day – don’t always solve the problem.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fatherhood#Ccsd#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox5 KVVU

After Texas school shooting, some CCSD parents fear last day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday was the last day of school for students in the Clark County School District and after Tuesday’s tragic school shooting in Texas, some parents said they were afraid to send their kids to school on their last day. Derrick Doss said he was...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Green Valley Library Re-Opening to Community After Extensive Renovation

On Thursday, June 2 at 3:00 p.m., join community and civic leaders to explore the new and improved Green Valley Library, which is now open to the public after an extensive renovation. Originally constructed in 1986, the Green Valley Library is located at 2797 N. Green Valley Pkwy. The recent...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

SNHD launches summer challenge to promote physical activity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Move Your Way Summer Challenge, launched by the Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, will kick off on Saturday. The challenge will begin with the City of Henderson’s Glow Bike Ride from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cornerstone Park. The bike ride is […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
knpr

Nevada is churning out nurses and teachers: but are they thinkers?

During the pandemic, there was a nursing shortage. When school started this year, there was a massive teacher shortage. It’s nothing new. We’ve heard the same stories for decades in Nevada. In the same breath, we also heard the words “workforce development.”. The concept: to create a...
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
US News and World Report

Nevada Student Says Anonymous Gun Tips Used to Bully Him

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A high school honors student in Nevada said in federal court that he’s being bullied by students and harassed by campus administrators who search him for a gun every time someone identifies him on a state hotline that invites anonymous reports of school threats.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Nevada SPCA hosts fee-waived pet adoption Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada SPCA, in partnership with Findlay Toyota, is hosting a fee-waived pet adoption event on Memorial Day weekend. On Saturday, May 28, and Monday, May 30, Findlay Toyota of Las Vegas will be covering pet adoption fees for pets aged 6 months and older. “It’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Goes Back To Senior Year

It’s Graduation time in Las Vegas, and the rest of Nevada. Time to move forward, and look back on wht will be some of the best – and simplest – times of your life. Ten, twenty, thirty years down the road it will still seem like yesterday that you wore that outfit, and that hairstyle, and dated THAT person!
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Former Fremont motel to become bridge housing for homeless

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The former Safari Motel, located at 2001 E. Fremont Street will be turned into bridge housing for the homeless. “This program will provide temporary housing and the necessary support services to help people get off the streets,” said Commissioner William McCurdy II. This project is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy