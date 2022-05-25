ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Music Academy Opening in Monrovia

Cover picture for the articleUlf Geist, professional musician and founder of Pasadena Music Academy (PMA), will open a new music school at 136 W. Lime in Monrovia. Monrovia Music Academy (MMA) will celebrate its launch with a Grand Opening Weekend June 9-12 where students and parents can learn more about the academy's programs. Lessons will...

