The Chris Parson Journal: Chapter Five

It's not how you start, it's how you finish. After competing at the Elite 11 Nashville Regional in May, Parson is moving his primary focus toward his upcoming senior year. Ravenwood High School wrapped up spring practice this month and Parson is feeling confident heading into the summer.

If I didn’t have a big enough chip on my shoulder at the beginning of May, I’m even more motivated now to prove myself throughout this year.

It was great to be back practicing with my teammates at the beginning of the month. We had three full weeks of spring ball, and although we had a few guys missing because they were in track, it was still great to put the pads back on and go to work. During spring, I was able to showcase the stuff that I had been working on this offseason with my quarterback coaches and trainers.

This was my last spring, every time we were out there, every practice, it would hit me. Especially the first one, I was just thinking about freshman year and how it felt like it was yesterday. I was trying to embrace every single practice and I’m going to try my best just to embrace every single game, every moment, this year because before I know it I’m going to be in Tallahassee.

You all know I’ve been preparing for the Elite 11 Nashville Regional for the last few months. Throughout the day, I was competing with quarterbacks from all over. We were doing drills and things like that. Prior to throwing, I got measured in and did athletic testing. I officially came in 6-foot-0 ½, 198-pounds. Also, I ran a 4.7 40-yard dash despite having hamstring issues going into the camp and having to pull up at 30 yards. Despite that, I threw a medicine ball 42.5 feet on my knees.

I tied for first among seniors in the pro-day drill at the event. It was basically nine targets spread across the field with various routes like comebacks, digs, and posts. It was nice competing against some quarterbacks who are well known across the country. I didn’t get invited to the finals in California but I do understand this isn’t the end goal and now it’s time to focus on the things that are really important. At the end of the day, there is always room for improvement and I look forward to getting back to work once I’m healthy. Now, my main focus is to rest my body a little bit and prepare for my senior year before I get to Tallahassee.

Moving on, I’ll be back in Tallahassee twice during the month of June. I’ll be down June 4, me and some of the commits are coming. Then I’ll be back on June 24-26 to take my official visit. I wanted to emphasize taking my official in June because that’s going to be the time period where we can get the most recruits on campus that we really want. It’s tougher in the season but in the summertime, we can put our best foot ward. In the summer, we also get to spend more time with the coaches. During game weeks, the coaches will be busy preparing for the game, so now is the time to chill with them the most.

We’ve got some guys that I’ve noticed have put Florida State in their top school's list. Hopefully, in the month of June, we’ll add some more players to #Tribe23 that can help make an impact.

For the next couple of months leading up to the season, I plan on spending a lot of time with my teammates throughout summer workouts. I also am going to head to Dallas and Atlanta to continue working with my quarterback trainers. I’ll be putting in constant work on my mechanics and trying to do whatever I can to be in the best shape of my life.

We’ll tap in with you guys next month and let you know how everything goes in Tallahassee.

