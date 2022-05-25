ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Waze finally adds Apple Music to its audio player

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaze has finally gotten around to integrating Apple Music. The new feature comes a whole five years after the popular navigation app did the same for Spotify, and means Apple Music subscribers can now access all of their favorite content via Waze’s built-in audio player. Waze’s audio player...

www.digitaltrends.com

9to5Mac

How to block texts on iPhone in a few taps

Whether it’s someone you know, someone you don’t, someone you’d like to forget, or just spam, unwanted text messages can be a drag. Follow along for how to block texts on iPhone. Just like with email, it can be easy to get in the habit of deleting...
Digital Trends

Meet Kadaza: A customizable start page and web portal just for you

You might not know that you can set just about any webpage as your homepage. After doing so, that will be the first page you see every time you open your browser or a new tab. As for what portals make a good start page, there are a lot of great options to choose from like Yahoo! or MSN. But doesn’t it make sense to set your main destination as something that can be personalized, or tailored to your interests? Cue Kadaza, a web portal originally founded in 2008, that showcases and provides access to the best and most popular sites on the web. From news, career blogs and advice, social media networks, and beyond, all websites featured on Kadaza are “selected with great care” and organized in “the best way.” Because that seems a little vague, let’s take a closer look at some of the features that Kadaza offers. Then, you’ll know if you want to make it your homepage.
Digital Trends

Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: 12 deals you need to know about

The Best Buy Memorial Day sale has begun and there are a plethora of awesome deals underway. Whether you’re looking for a new TV, an air fryer to add to your kitchen, a new laptop, or a delightful coffee maker, there’s something here among Memorial Day sales going on right now. To help you focus on the best deals, read on while we guide you through the highlights of the huge sale. Alternatively, hit the button below to see everything on offer right now.
Digital Trends

Where to find the best Memorial Day electronics sales in 2022

Memorial Day sales have kicked off across the internet, and the electronics sections of some of the largest retailers in the world are ready to clear out some inventory. Out there to be had right now are some great Memorial Day laptop sales and Memorial Day TV sales, and even Memorial Day mattress sales, among discounts on other great tech and electronics as well. We’ve rounded up some of the best Memorial Day sales when it comes to electronics, from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and with sales prices starting as low as $5. Make this Memorial Day a shopping opportunity as well as a holiday, and read onward for more details on where to find some of the best discounted electronics available right now.
Digital Trends

Cursive note-taking app now on all compatible Chromebooks

ChromeOS version 102 is now available as an update for Chromebooks, bringing three new features, including the rollout of a new Cursive app, improvements for magnification, and some new alerts relating to USB-C cables. If you’re on a Chromebook that supports a stylus, the new Cursive app should be the...
Digital Trends

My phone still has a PopSocket, and this is why I love it

Interest in PopSockets seemed to come and go relatively quickly. While they’re still certainly popular overseas, they seem like a rare sight to see in the U.S., which is odd considering just how popular they were in the mid-2010s, only to disappear seemingly overnight. It has gotten to the...
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Google
Digital Trends

Best Gaming Chairs

A comfortable place to sit when you play video games is not a luxury but a necessity. Poor support during long gaming sessions can lead to serious problems, and no one likes an aching back. Luckily, there’s no shortage of seating options for gaming. We’ve put together a list of the best gaming chairs with comfortable, ergonomic designs, top-notch support, and adjustable features.
Digital Trends

Don’t miss these Memorial Day 75-inch TV deals — From $600

Memorial Day sales are underway which means this is a great time to treat yourself to a new 75-inch TV. With plenty of awesome 75-inch TV deals going on, we’ve helped you figure things out by narrowing the options down to some key highlights. Read on while we take you through the pick of the bunch and explain why they’re worth your money.
Digital Trends

Kao the Kangaroo review: An obscure but welcome revival

“Kao the Kangaroo is a fun 3D platformer franchise revival with solid platforming and less-than-solid narrative.”. Tate Multimedia is giving a forgotten-turned-beloved platforming mascot a second chance with the rebooted Kao the Kangaroo. This new game, which shares a name with the franchise itself, shows why now is truly the perfect time to bring Kao back. Nowadays, there are a plethora of independent 3D platformers that don’t have to worry about being drowned out by the big AAA platformers, like Kao was back when it first emerged.
Digital Trends

Snapchat has a new Shared Stories feature. Here’s how to use it

You’ve been able to add your friends as collaborators on Snapchat Stories before (via Custom Stories), but now Snapchat is letting you expand your team of collaborators beyond just your friends. On Wednesday, Snapchat introduced a new feature called Shared Stories that lets you add friends to a Story...
Digital Trends

New Pokémon Unite mode lets you catch ’em just like the RPGs

The Pokémon-themed MOBA, Pokémon Unite, is introducing a new game mode allowing players to catch wild Pokémon. The new mode, called “Catch ’em Battles” will be playable starting on May 30 on Switch and mobile devices. Pokémon Unite is the free to play Switch...
SlashGear

How To Clear Cookies On iPhone

Most people are at least somewhat aware that it is necessary to clear cookies from a browser periodically. This is done for a variety of reasons, including freeing up space, and it isn't limited to laptops and desktop computers. Should you also clear cookies on your iPhone? The answer is "maybe." While this isn't a requirement, clearing cookies on your iPhone every now and again will free up some storage space and may help address certain browsing issues.
Digital Trends

Best Memorial Day TV Sales 2022: Get a 50-inch 4K TV for $290

Most retailers have now started their Memorial Day sales and that means there are some excellent Memorial Day TV deals going on right now. If you’ve been keeping an eye out for the best TV deals for your situation, this is the time to hit that buy button. With plenty of big name brands on sale, we’ve helped you out by picking out some of the highlights so you know exactly which Memorial Day TV deals are worth your time.
Digital Trends

Iris Clarity hands-on review: Your personal cone of silence

Iris Clarity hands-on review: Your personal cone of silence. “Iris Clarity lets you create your own virtual bubble when you want to be heard on videoconference calls.”. If there’s one thing that the pandemic highlighted, it’s background noise. All those videoconferences and interviews with echoes of kids, pets, and various other ambient sounds in the background placed more of an emphasis on being able to block them out.
Digital Trends

Apple Memorial Day Sale: Save on AirPods, iPad and more

The Memorial Day sales have started, and that means that now’s the time to get shopping if you don’t want to wait until midsummer, as the next big sales event won’t be happening until Prime Day in July. If you’re specifically trying to zero in on some Apple deals, you’re in luck, because there are some great bargains available right now. We’ve got them right here, along with everything else you need to know about the Apple Memorial Day sale.
Digital Trends

This Samsung washer & dryer bundle is $500 off for Memorial Day

Memorial Day sales are now underway and right now, you can save $500 on this Samsung Washer and Dryer bundle when you buy direct from Samsung. Normally priced at $1,698, the top-load washer and dryer set is only $1,198 for Memorial Day.One of the best Memorial Day appliance sales around, if you’re just moving into a new home or looking to upgrade, this is the perfect bundle to get you started. Buy it now while stocks last.
Digital Trends

Samsung’s massive cat photo may tease the Galaxy S23’s camera

Cats are a popular photography subject, but for Samsung, they are apparently also great test material for assessing the quality of its most ambitious camera sensor ever, and it’s the one that will likely grace the Galaxy S23 series next year. Samsung’s team took the company’s in-development 200-megapixel smartphone...
Digital Trends

Last chance: Get Hulu for just $1/month for 3 months

While Hulu has some great content, you might be hesitant to add a new pricey streaming subscription to your list. That’s why you need to take advantage of this fantastic Hulu deal that slashes the cost of a monthly subscription from $7 down to just $1 for your first three months. It’s not every day that you get access to an entire universe of content for just a dollar! This is your last chance to get this discount because this special deal expires today! You may want to start your plan as soon as you can.
