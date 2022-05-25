Waze finally adds Apple Music to its audio player

You might not know that you can set just about any webpage as your homepage. After doing so, that will be the first page you see every time you open your browser or a new tab. As for what portals make a good start page, there are a lot of great options to choose from like Yahoo! or MSN. But doesn’t it make sense to set your main destination as something that can be personalized, or tailored to your interests? Cue Kadaza, a web portal originally founded in 2008, that showcases and provides access to the best and most popular sites on the web. From news, career blogs and advice, social media networks, and beyond, all websites featured on Kadaza are “selected with great care” and organized in “the best way.” Because that seems a little vague, let’s take a closer look at some of the features that Kadaza offers. Then, you’ll know if you want to make it your homepage.

