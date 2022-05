(ABC 6 News) -- Third-seeded Kasson-Mantorville softball and second-seeded Byron faced off in a high-stakes matchup of the Section 1AAA tournament Thursday. It was a pitcher's battle early in this one between two former ABC 6 Prep Athletes of the Week: Byron's Macy Borowski and K-M's Ella Babcock. Both girls had it going and were racking up strikeouts for the first couple of innings.

BYRON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO