Marina, CA

Godparents plead not guilty in death of 9-month-old

By Christian Balderas
KSBW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALINAS, Calif. — Two Marina residents were arraigned for their involvement in the death of their 9-month-old godchild, Tuesday. Marcus Hopkins, 26, is charged with assault on a child resulting in death. His bail is set at $1 million....

www.ksbw.com

ksro.com

Man Shot by Parole Agents in Santa Rosa Identified

The man critically wounded after being shot by state parole agents in Fountaingrove has been identified. Forty-nine-year-old Charles Wyatt was shot Wednesday afternoon. Wyatt was shot after agents went to his home to arrest him for violating terms of his parole. He has a criminal record dating back to 1992 that includes charges of rape, false imprisonment, assault on a peace officer, and drug-related offenses. Authorities still haven’t said what prompted the agents to shoot. It’s also unclear if Wyatt was armed.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Marina, CA
Salinas, CA
Marina, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa man arrested on narcotics trafficking after fentanyl found in home

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a man in connection with a narcotics trafficking case.Carlos Andreas Ibarra, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation of fentanyl, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.In early May, detectives initiated an investigation into narcotics trafficking by a Santa Rosa resident.Investigators learned Ibarra was selling fentanyl in Santa Rosa and in surrounding areas, police said.On Thursday at 1:30 p.m., detectives and uniformed officers contacted Ibarra near his residence on Harvest Lane and found him to be in possession of two ounces of fentanyl.A search warrant was served at his residence, and police found a gallon bag containing half a pound of fentanyl, 25 individual baggies each containing a gram of fentanyl and $6,000 in cash.Police said items indicative of drug sales were also located inside the residence.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KSBW.com

Gilroy police seeking public's help finding missing boy

GILROY, Calif. — The Gilroy Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 11-year old boy. Leo Barrades ran away from a home on Dowdy Street in Gilroy, according to police. Officials say he was last seen Saturday, May 28 around 3 p.m. He is approximately...
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect stole OPD car, led officers on chase that ended in Vallejo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on Friday after stealing an Oakland Police Department vehicle and leading officers on a chase, OPD said. The pursuit ended in Vallejo, where the suspect was arrested. The incident began just before 8:30 p.m., when an OPD officer responded to an unrelated assault incident. While the officer […]
VALLEJO, CA
48hills.org

Two unhoused men were fighting. The cops killed them both. Why?

The San Francisco Police Department finally released details on the office-involved shooting of two men under an I-280 overpass May 19—in on online-only town meeting Friday afternoon before a long holiday weekend, when news coverage is guaranteed to be low and public interest is typically limited. Yet more than...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo officer who killed Sean Monterrosa’s termination overturned

VALLEJO – The Vallejo police officer who shot and killed Sean Monterrosa in 2020 had his termination overturned following a mandatory appeal hearing, sources with knowledge of the proceeding told the Vallejo Sun. The department sought to fire Detective Jarrett Tonn for violations of the department’s use of force...
VALLEJO, CA
yukonprogressnews.com

San Fran duo busted for allegedly conspiring to traffic in drugs

EL RENO – Two San Francisco, Calif. men who were stopped while traveling through Canadian County each face up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for allegedly conspiring to traffic in illegal drugs. Assistant District Attorney Justin Kemp has alleged that Weiyang Huang, 39, and Qiaming...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
NBC Bay Area

1 in Custody Following Pursuit Involving Stolen OPD Patrol Car in East Bay

One person was taken into custody following a pursuit involving a stolen patrol car in the East Bay Friday night, Oakland police said. Oakland Police said that around 8:30 p.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of Lake Park Ave to investigate an unrelated assault. That's when a person stole a marked patrol car and took off.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hayward police seek 'reckless' motorcycle driver

HAYWARD, Calif. - Hayward police sent out an alert Friday saying they are trying to figure out who this "reckless" motorcycle rider is. They shared images of a man in a black helmet, T-shirt and jeans popping a wheelie on a Suzuki in the middle of the street. Police said...
HAYWARD, CA
thesfnews.com

Deandre Johnson Arrested For Assaulting Three Women

SAN FRANCISO—Deandre Johnson, 28, from Oakland, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a total of three San Francisco women during a 10-hour period, according to an announcement made by the San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday, May 25. The crimes transpired on May 7 and May 8 and victims ranged...
SFGate

As police waited, children inside Texas school called 911 begging for help

UVALDE, Texas — Children inside a Texas elementary school begged the police to enter their classroom and save them, repeatedly calling 911, as a team of 19 police officers waited in the corridor for an hour because a commander believed the situation had shifted from active shooter to a barricaded subject, a Texas law enforcement officer said Friday.
UVALDE, TX
KRON4 News

$10K in cash, narcotics recovered by Santa Rosa police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County man was arrested Wednesday for selling “large amounts” methamphetamines and cocaine, Santa Rosa police announced in a Nixle alert. The arrest comes after a narcotics investigation from April that led police to 46-year-old Dionicio Carranza Villalobos. Detectives exercised a search warrant at Villalobos’ residence on Lazzini Avenue, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arrests made in deadly shooting outside San Leandro bar

SAN LEANDRO – Police in San Leandro made two arrests this week in connection with deadly shooting outside a bar back in March.According to officers, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso outside Cunha's Cocktails on 155 Pelton Center Way on the night of March 25. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.His identity has not been released.Officers said incident started with an altercation inside the bar. The conflict continued when the parties left the bar onto Parrott Street, which culminated in the shooting.Following a two-month investigation, police identified a...
SAN LEANDRO, CA

