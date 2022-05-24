Bloomington veterans memorial to incorporate technology

The group working to bring a veterans memorial to Bloomington is continuing a push toward completing the project before the conclusion of 2023, and has proposed a modern-day twist to the time-honored tradition of memorials.

Representatives of Bloomington Remembers Veterans spoke during a May 5 Bloomington Chamber meeting, discussing a new design element of the memorial and appealing to the business community for help in reaching its goal of $750,000 for a memorial that Terry Collins, the Bloomington Remembers Veterans Board of Directors president, thinks will be completed by Veterans Day 2023.

“I am shamelessly begging, we need your support,” he said. “We need the business community in Bloomington to step up and help us.”

That help is largely financial, but the nonprofit organization formed in 2018 also needs in-kind services and ideas that the board of directors have yet to think of to help facilitate the establishment of a memorial, he explained.

The organization considered a variety of ideas and locations for a memorial and chose the proposal submitted by the Leo A. Daly architecture firm, which has designed the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C., and local memorials including the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial in St. Paul.

The east lawn of Bloomington Civic Plaza was chosen as the site because of the space and amenities it provides, including parking, and the site plan has been approved by the Bloomington City Council.

Daniel Yudchitz, the design team leader, discussed several details of the memorial, which will incorporate several elements into the site that features two separate paths. One path represents the veteran who served in the armed forces while the other path represents the family and friends who supported the veteran. The two paths are physically separated by a landscape barrier, representing the distance between veterans and their supporters during their time of service, Yudchitz explained.

Along the landscape barrier will be six arcing threads, representing the branches of the military, and displaying tags. The tags will identify Bloomington veterans and include a QR code that can be scanned with a mobile device. The code would link to a page on the Bloomington Remembers Veterans website, sharing a video story from the veteran or the veteran’s family, as well as additional information unique to each veteran, according to Board of Directors member Kate Blessing.

Blessing showed an example, using a page for Navy veteran Bob Works, a trumpeter who performed at Navy functions from 1960 to 1964. A video on his page features Works sharing a memory of performing during a Navy funeral service in North Carolina, and the realization that the burial site was not in the city’s cemetery due to segregation.

Sponsorship of tags on the arcing threads is available for $350.

After pausing for the majority of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization spent 2021 advancing and promoting its planning, with fundraising beginning at the start of 2022, according to Duane Brinkman, treasurer of the Bloomington Remembers Veterans Board of Directors.

He noted that the project touches on four key themes: honor, reflection, education and community.

Video of the presentation is available online at tinyurl.com/55chamber. Information about the memorial is available online at bloomingtonveteransmemorial.org.

