Religion

Follow the mission like John...

By Sylvia Hughes Columnist
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago

Then Jesus stopped the crowd and wouldn’t let anyone go with him except Peter, James, and John (the brother of James). Mark 5:37

Six days later Jesus took Peter, James, and John, and led them up a high mountain to be alone. Mark 9:2

He took Peter and the two sons of Zebedee along with him, and he began to be sorrowful and troubled. Luke 22:37

Jesus had many disciples. He selected twelve of them to be His apostles. It was these men, minus Judas, who were to carry out a mission for Him after He left the earth. He trained them to take on this mission.

Out of the twelve, three became His inner circle. Peter, James and John were called to accompany Him to places the others were not taken. Out of the three, one seems to have been the closest to him. At the last supper, Peter asked John to question Jesus about who would betray Him. At the cross, Jesus asked John to take care of His mother.

He was the son of Zebedee and Salome and the younger brother of James. It is generally believed that John was the youngest apostle. If that’s true, Jesus may have taken John under His wing to teach, protect and care for Him. Perhaps he was the son Jesus never had.

John is known as the Apostle of Love. In John’s writings, you see such an understanding of Jesus’ deity. The whole gospel of John is pointing you to the nature of the divine Jesus. John’s life as seen by the things he wrote and his life as it is written by church fathers shows a man who was striving to live the love Jesus taught, speak the truth in love and oppose what was wrong. He did his best to live what he had been taught. His letters also show him as one who encouraged believers.

After Peter and Paul had been martyred, John became the overseer of the seven churches we read about in Revelation. It is recorded by the church fathers that he lived in Ephesus and made a circuit of these churches twice a year and stayed a while at each.

In addition to those circuits, he went when a new pastor was assigned to help him get established and to make sure he knew and was teaching the gospel fully and correctly. Some of John’s disciples became the leaders in these churches and at least two of them were martyred by Rome because they refused to recant their faith.

In one of the church father’s writings, John’s attention was caught by a young man at the Smyrna church. He told the pastor the young man should be watched over and nurtured. When he returned to the church on his next circuit, the young man was no longer there. When the pastor was questioned he said the young man had left and had since become the leader of a gang of thieves.

John took a horse and entered the thieves hideout. When the young man saw John, he called him father and began to weep. John took him back to the church and worked with him until he was convinced he was stable in his faith.

John had a purpose in life and it was recorded in his writings. In John’s gospel he says, “but these are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that believing you may have life in His name.” To believers he wrote in his first letter, “These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life, and that you may continue to believe in the name of the Son of God.”

Do you know your mission? Do you follow it faithfully? Be like John. Do what Jesus taught. Take up the mission He left for us. Believe and follow no other.

Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.

The Enterprise

The Enterprise

ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

