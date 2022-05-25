Lubanski delivers in seventh for Enfield softball

Buy Now Enfield pitcher Tiffany Lubanski (18) is shown pitching last season against Glastonbury. Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

Tiffany Lubanski normally does her work in the pitcher’s circle for the Enfield High softball team.

But the senior got it done in the batter’s box Tuesday afternoon.

Lubanski hit a two-out single to center in the top of the seventh to plate the game-winning run in the visiting Eagles’ 5-4 win over RHAM in the CCC tournament quarterfinals.

Sixth-seeded Enfield will host No. 7 Maloney in a semifinal today. The Spartans upset second-seeded Glastonbury in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

The Eagles (17-4) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning but the third-seeded Raptors (15-6) scored one in the bottom of the frame and three more in the fourth to take a 4-1 advantage.

Enfield cut its deficit to two with a single run in the sixth inning and staged the game-winning rally in the seventh.

Cassidy Wallner reached on an error to lead off the inning. After a lineout, Payten Stebbins singled, putting runners on second and third with one out. Two batters later, Olivia Stebbins hit a triple down the right field line to tie the score, setting the stage for Lubanski.

MALONEY 8, GLASTONBURY 7 (11). Second-seeded Glastonbury plated one run in the bottom of the 11th to cut its deficit to one but could not complete the comeback as No. 7 Maloney upset the Guardians in the first round of the CCC tournament.

Maloney (16-5) will visit sixth-seeded Enfield for a semifinal today.

Glastonbury (18-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to knot the score at five and send the game into extras.

Each team plated a single run in the eighth inning. Maloney then scored twice in the top of the 11th and held off the Guardians’ furious rally in the bottom of the frame to earn the victory.

Madison LaValle went 4-for-6 with three RBIs for the Spartans. Morgan Pelletier drove in two runs. Isabelle Smith earned the victory.

Losing pitcher Brooke Tracy had three hits and two RBIs to pace the Guardians. Natalie Lessard, Nabia Crawford, Sadie Scurto, Alyssa Myers, and Molly Edgington each drove in a single run.

SUFFIELD 16, STAFFORD 11. Lizzy Jamrog went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run, and four RBIs as visiting Suffield dug out of a 7-0 hole to post a NCCC victory.

Stafford (9-9) scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning but the Wildcats (4-14) answered with six runs in the third and three in the fourth to take a 9-7 lead.

The Bulldogs plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie it at nine but Suffield responded with five runs in the fifth to take the lead for good.

Sarah Whitehouse finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Wildcats. Lauren Sheridan added two hits and two RBIs. Hayli Graham earned the victory.

Ava Strickland went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Ava Marossie added three hits and one RBI for the Bulldogs. Losing pitcher Ashley Toney had three hits and one RBI.

COVENTRY 8, E.O. SMITH 5. Sara Miller, Caroline Wesoloskie, and Charlotte Wesoloskie each drove in two runs as Coventry earned a nonconference victory at Eastern Connecticut State.

Elizabeth Mitchell had three hits and one RBI for the Patriots (17-3). Winning pitcher Elizabeth Mitchell allowed 11 hits and struck out six batters.

Ashley Lewis took the loss. Rachael Morales had three hits and Teagan Mabrysmith drove in three runs for the Panthers (9-11).

Coventry visits Somers Thursday to conclude its regular season.

BOLTON 21, CHENEY TECH 6. Caleigh Sheehan had four hits, two of which cleared the fence for home runs, as host Bolton cruised to a nonconference victory.

Breelin McDougal and Olivia Decormier each had an inside-the-park home run for the Bulldogs (11-9). Caleigh Sheehan, Sydnie Stevens added four hits. Lucy Doyle earned the win.

Dylan Kormylo was a defensive standout at third base for the Beavers (2-12). Olivia Beebe took the loss.