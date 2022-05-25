ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Ellington routs Stafford to win NCCC softball title outright

By Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFxsM_0fpTYBsX00
Buy Now Stafford vs Ellington softball game, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Ellington High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

ELLINGTON — Ellington High softball coach Tom Gordon had one message for his team prior to Tuesday’s game against Stafford.

“This is the one.”

Gordon was referencing the fact that a win would give the Knights the NCCC regular season title outright.

Erin Fitzgerald took that message to heart.

The senior had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored as the Knights topped the Bulldogs 15-0 to claim the NCCC title in a game that was called in the sixth inning.

"I think it's kind of crazy," Fitzgerald said. "Our freshmen year, we made it kind of far, but it wasn't anything like this season.”

The Knights (18-2) haven’t won a NCCC title since it shared the 2018 crown with Coventry. They finish as the league’s only unbeaten team at 13-0. Somers was second with a 12-1 record in league play.

"It means a lot to us," sophomore pitcher Keyleigh Flaherty said. "It shows that we can work really well as a team."

Tuesday’s win moves Ellington into second in the Class L rankings. Its only losses have been to Haddam-Killingworth, the third-ranked team in Class M, and to Glastonbury, number four in Class LL.

"I think as long as we keep supporting each other and keep getting the at-bats we've been getting, it'll keep running along," Fitzgerald said.

But before the Class L tournament begins May 31, Ellington will have to navigate the NCCC tournament.

The top-seeded Knights play No. 4 Rockville in the semifinals Thursday at Suffield High. Ellington topped the Rams 5-2 May 16.

No. 3 Coventry will play the second-seeded Spartans in Thursday’s second semifinal. The winners will then meet in the championship game that evening.

Gordon said that preparing for the NCCC tournament is “a challenge” due to it being a doubleheader and its proximity to states.

“What I like is it's good competition going into the states,” he added. “So we just show up and play hard, but I try to play as many players as I can and let the chips fall where they may. We don't get too up about it and we don't get too down about it."

Tuesday’s game was originally supposed to be played on May 19, but was postponed.

"I think that might've messed with us a little bit because we knew that Somers was tied with us," Fitzgerald said. "So, we just wanted to get it done with and make sure we got the win. The week was a little long of a gap, but we knew we could do it."

The Knights got on the board with a run in the bottom of the first before the offense awoke in the second.

Ellington scored seven runs in the inning, including two-run singles from Brynlee Eckels and Sydney Matz. Fitzgerald added an RBI double, and came around to score when the throw back into the infield was wild.

The Knights added two more runs in the third and four in the fourth to make it 14-0 before earning the walk-off win in the sixth when Kat Czyz scored on a pitch in the dirt.

Eckels finished with three RBIs. Czyz added two doubles and three runs scored while Shannon Gaer had two hits, an RBI and three runs scored.

“This year has been a year where if we have a big inning, we just kind of depend on our pitching the rest of the game and kind of take it easy,” Gordon said. “But today the girls were really pumped up and they just kept swinging the bats hard."

Flaherty allowed one hit across six innings. She struck out 11 and walked none.

"My screwball was working really well," she said. "(Catcher) Bryanna (Cromwell) called a lot of them, and it was just working really well.”

Ashley Toney had the lone hit for Stafford (9-10), a single to lead off the fifth. Samantha King struck out five in the loss.

Stafford is at Westbrook/Portland today.

"We've got to play better defense, obviously," Stafford coach Don Bradway said. "We're hurting in certain positions, and that's kind of been our MO all year long. We've done well in some games, and other games not so well."

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Ellington baseball gets NCCC sweep with tourney win

The Ellington High baseball team did not want to allow anyone else to be called a 2022 NCCC champion. So the regular-season champion Knights tacked on the conference tournament title Thursday. Top-seeded Ellington held off No. 4 Stafford 5-4 in the semifinals before beating third-seeded Coventry 7-4 in the final...
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield’s Tiffany Lubanski on Thursday’s CCC tournament title game

The sixth-seeded Eagles fell to No. 1 Southington 10-0 in the title game Thursday. Up next for Enfield (18-5) is the Class LL state tournament, which begins Tuesday. (Adam Betz/Dunn Sports Complex - Meriden/May 26, 2022) Sports Reporter. Adam covers all types of Connecticut sports, from professional teams to youth...
ENFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stafford, CT
City
Somers, CT
Ellington, CT
Sports
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Stafford, CT
Sports
City
Ellington, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn baseball opens Big East tournament in style

The UConn baseball team beat the rain and Georgetown Thursday. Because of the rain, the Huskies have a day off today. Austin Peterson pitched seven innings of four-hit shutout ball as top-seeded UConn advanced to the winners bracket final of the Big East tournament by defeating No. 4 Gerogetown 4-0 in first-round action at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hassett (38) leads Coventry boys golf past Somers

Portland: Luke Stennet 35, Quinn Lapinski 39, Joe LaMalfa 40, Eli Evison 44, Ben Fecyeau 45. Tolland: Max Baldwin 34, AJ Cady 42, Aidan Zahner 39, Sophia Cunningham 49, Keegan Hodgkinson 44. E.O. Smith: Jiwang Lee 39, Alex Card 43, Austin Garrison 50, Joe Bray 45, Damian Till 44. Match...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

MCC graduates

These students from north-central Connecticut towns graduated from Manchester Community College on Thursday:. Andover: Amanda Pedro, Christina Provencher, Derek White. Bolton: Steven Buckner, Miles Garrison, Laury Mathews, Nicholas VanDine. Coventry: Nesrin Akkus, Emily Cote, Molly Finnegan, Jesse Gillett, Nicholas Hirth, Kyle Madsen, Paige Racicot, Zachary Shroyer. East Hartford: Damilola Adekunbi,...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Rockville High School prom, May 27, 2022

The Rockville High School Prom was held at Georgina's Restaurant in Bolton on May 27. Susan covers the towns of Somers and Enfield. She joined the JI in May 2021 and graduated from Skidmore College. She recently completed docent training for the Wadsworth Atheneum and hopes to start giving tours some time next year.
BOLTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Rams#Sports#Nccc#Ellington High#Knights#Class L#Class M#Suffield H
Journal Inquirer

Manchester Community College Commencement 2022

Graduates of all ages and backgrounds came together to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next with their families and faculty members during Manchester Community College’s commencement ceremony on Thursday afternoon. Listen to an excerpt of co-valedictorian Amanda Phillips-Bosshart's speech.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester Community College grads look to the future

MANCHESTER — Graduates of all ages and backgrounds came together to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next with their families and faculty members during Manchester Community College’s commencement ceremony on Thursday. WHAT: 669 graduates of Manchester Community College were awarded their degrees...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man faces 1-year term for molesting girl a decade ago

A man entered a plea bargain this week and was convicted of the sexual touching of a girl 6 to 8 years old in Manchester a decade or more ago. Christopher J. Christie, now 27, of the Willimantic section of Windham, would have been 15 to 18 years old when the crimes occurred. He is likely to receive a one-year prison sentence in the Hartford Superior Court plea bargain, in which he was convicted of a single count of fourth-degree sexual assault, court records show.
MANCHESTER, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Gordon
Person
Samantha King
Journal Inquirer

East Windsor company to move to Windsor, expand operations

Specialty Printing will move from its headquarters from East Windsor to Windsor and expand operations, the company announced. The company leased a 330,000-square-foot industrial building at 123 Day Hill Road in Windsor, according to a news release. Specialty Printing prints labels for everything from prescription bottles to groceries and beer...
WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Suspects jailed after police say shoplifting turns into robbery

Brandon Lee Freeman and Alexandra Baron had each been charged in several petty larceny cases and had managed to stay out of prison until May 19, when police say Freeman assaulted a clerk during a shoplifting at the Mobil station at 2997 Main St. in Glastonbury. A larceny accomplished through...
Journal Inquirer

State police report 109 accidents, no fatalities on Friday

The Connecticut State Police started the long Memorial Day weekend on Friday with almost 2,000 calls for service, including 109 accidents and 10 DUI arrests. None of the accidents resulted in a fatality. State Police reported Saturday that Friday’s 1,970 calls also included 156 assists for motorists, 154 speeding citations...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

6 bids for Parkade development in Manchester

MANCHESTER — The town has received six proposals for development of the 23-acre Broad Street Parkade property, Director of Planning and Economic Development Gary Anderson said. Anderson said he could not discuss the proposals or name the companies, citing a state statute that exempts town officials from publicly discussing...
Journal Inquirer

YOUR MANCHESTER: Oh the things people will keep

My wife said, “See Juliet,” as she held up a small white index card with a purple stamp sprawled across it. “Even in 1891, you had to show proof of vaccination,” she told our granddaughter. The card was one of four I found in a dresser that had belonged to my grandmother. This proof of vaccination allowed her to immigrate to the U.S.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Gardner Street sidewalk project moves forward

MANCHESTER — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved an inlands wetlands permit for the controversial $1.1 million road and sidewalk project along Gardner Street. The PZC also certified an erosion and sedimentation control plan. The approval is valid for five years, and comes with a condition...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: It’s like a script out of a horror film

Ending abortions for rape victims will open the door to scenarios right out of classic horror movies. A woman, perhaps single, perhaps married, is at home and a rapist breaks into her house. Perhaps he ties up the husband or boyfriend and makes him watch. If this results in the...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
411
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy