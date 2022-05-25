Ellington routs Stafford to win NCCC softball title outright

Buy Now Stafford vs Ellington softball game, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Ellington High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

ELLINGTON — Ellington High softball coach Tom Gordon had one message for his team prior to Tuesday’s game against Stafford.

“This is the one.”

Gordon was referencing the fact that a win would give the Knights the NCCC regular season title outright.

Erin Fitzgerald took that message to heart.

The senior had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored as the Knights topped the Bulldogs 15-0 to claim the NCCC title in a game that was called in the sixth inning.

"I think it's kind of crazy," Fitzgerald said. "Our freshmen year, we made it kind of far, but it wasn't anything like this season.”

The Knights (18-2) haven’t won a NCCC title since it shared the 2018 crown with Coventry. They finish as the league’s only unbeaten team at 13-0. Somers was second with a 12-1 record in league play.

"It means a lot to us," sophomore pitcher Keyleigh Flaherty said. "It shows that we can work really well as a team."

Tuesday’s win moves Ellington into second in the Class L rankings. Its only losses have been to Haddam-Killingworth, the third-ranked team in Class M, and to Glastonbury, number four in Class LL.

"I think as long as we keep supporting each other and keep getting the at-bats we've been getting, it'll keep running along," Fitzgerald said.

But before the Class L tournament begins May 31, Ellington will have to navigate the NCCC tournament.

The top-seeded Knights play No. 4 Rockville in the semifinals Thursday at Suffield High. Ellington topped the Rams 5-2 May 16.

No. 3 Coventry will play the second-seeded Spartans in Thursday’s second semifinal. The winners will then meet in the championship game that evening.

Gordon said that preparing for the NCCC tournament is “a challenge” due to it being a doubleheader and its proximity to states.

“What I like is it's good competition going into the states,” he added. “So we just show up and play hard, but I try to play as many players as I can and let the chips fall where they may. We don't get too up about it and we don't get too down about it."

Tuesday’s game was originally supposed to be played on May 19, but was postponed.

"I think that might've messed with us a little bit because we knew that Somers was tied with us," Fitzgerald said. "So, we just wanted to get it done with and make sure we got the win. The week was a little long of a gap, but we knew we could do it."

The Knights got on the board with a run in the bottom of the first before the offense awoke in the second.

Ellington scored seven runs in the inning, including two-run singles from Brynlee Eckels and Sydney Matz. Fitzgerald added an RBI double, and came around to score when the throw back into the infield was wild.

The Knights added two more runs in the third and four in the fourth to make it 14-0 before earning the walk-off win in the sixth when Kat Czyz scored on a pitch in the dirt.

Eckels finished with three RBIs. Czyz added two doubles and three runs scored while Shannon Gaer had two hits, an RBI and three runs scored.

“This year has been a year where if we have a big inning, we just kind of depend on our pitching the rest of the game and kind of take it easy,” Gordon said. “But today the girls were really pumped up and they just kept swinging the bats hard."

Flaherty allowed one hit across six innings. She struck out 11 and walked none.

"My screwball was working really well," she said. "(Catcher) Bryanna (Cromwell) called a lot of them, and it was just working really well.”

Ashley Toney had the lone hit for Stafford (9-10), a single to lead off the fifth. Samantha King struck out five in the loss.

Stafford is at Westbrook/Portland today.

"We've got to play better defense, obviously," Stafford coach Don Bradway said. "We're hurting in certain positions, and that's kind of been our MO all year long. We've done well in some games, and other games not so well."