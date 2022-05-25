ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Check out 'Winning Time'... (

By David Friedman Columnist
The Standard
The Standard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3th50Z_0fpTXBqK00

I don’t watch many shows. I watch movies, I watch games and I play games, but unless it’s The West Wing or something my 10-year-old wants to see, I’m not watching an episode of “television.”

I was in the mood to binge something new recently though and I easily settled on HBO’s mini-series Winning Time. I heard it was produced by Adam McKay which, coupled with the subject matter, left me too eager to begin watching until all of the episodes were available. I’m happy to say it was worth the wait.

It is a 10-episode long collection of interesting stories and legends, enough of which are true to keep your interest, told in story form about the start of the Lakers dynasty.

Each episode tells its own tale and McKay kept it fresh throughout by changing directors. He directed episode one, Jonah Hill directed episode two and then four others directed two episodes apiece.

As referenced above, not everything in winning time is true. They admit as much before and after each episode.

If you are as old as I am and remember hearing stories and/or do some research, you will discover that there is plenty of entertaining truth in there.

It’s a story that includes Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Larry Bird, Jerry West, Paula Abdul and Spencer Haywood.

Haywood is the least famous “celebrity” mentioned and he admitted to plotting to kill the Lakers coach and circumcising himself. Not at the same time but still, interesting and true tidbits that made their way into the series.

I was worried about what it would be like to see actors portray people I had watched all my life. You can’t have just any old smile playing Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar carries himself in a manner that is unlike anyone else. The gentlemen that portrayed both did a spectacular job.

The actor that really surprised me though was John C. Reilly as Dr. Jerry Buss. I always considered Reilly to be Will Ferrell’s sidekick, but I thought he did a phenomenal job playing a role that required a lot more than humor.

Ferrell supposedly wanted the gig, but the job required less curl and more combover and I believe Riley did a better job with the role than Ferrell could have.

I am not always a fan of characters breaking the fourth wall and talking directly to the camera, but this group finds some pretty creative ways to do it and help provide plot context. It’s still distracting, but it’s also entertaining and informative and therefore, worthwhile. The ways they do it with Larry Bird I feel are especially great.

While I admittedly enjoyed seeing a flashback to my toddler years and the many shades of orange and brown it made popular for a time, I don’t think you have to have been alive in 1980 and remember when people smoked in hospital rooms to appreciate Winning Time and how absurd some of it was.

I’m not even sure you’d even have to be a sports fan. If you are though, I would definitely recommend checking it out. It was good enough to make me buy Showtime, the book by Jeff Pearlman the project is based on.

It actually convinced me to buy the 18.5 hour long audiobook. We will obviously save my review of that for another time.

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Ethan Coen Open to Making Another Movie with Joel Coen: ‘None of These Decisions Are Definitive’

Click here to read the full article. Joel and Ethan Coen have not made a movie together since 2018’s “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” and the longtime collaborators seem to be taking their film careers in increasingly different directions. Joel flew solo behind the camera for last year’s acclaimed Shakespeare drama “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” while Ethan Coen directed the new documentary “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind” and is gearing up to shoot a currently untitled lesbian road trip comedy that he wrote with his wife Tricia Cooke. The two brothers have not announced any future projects, leading many to speculate...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Al Pacino would’ve starred in an early version of Platoon

It’s hard to imagine now, but before veering into comedy movies with Hot Shots in 1991, Charlie Sheen was primarily known for two dramatic roles – in 1987’s Wall Street and 1986’s Platoon – the latter of which won Best Picture. Following in the footsteps of his father Martin’s starring role in Vietnam war movie Apocalypse Now, Charlie Sheen played a semi-fictional version of writer-director Oliver Stone.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Jerry Buss
Person
Spencer Haywood
Person
Paula Abdul
Popculture

'True Detective' Taps Another Oscar-Winner to Lead Season 4

Oscar-winner Jodie Foster will lead the cast of HBO's upcoming fourth True Detective season. This will mark her first major television role since the early 1970s. Series creator Nic Pizzolatto is not directly involved in the new season but is still attached as an executive producer. Foster will star as...
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

The best movies set before 1500

When you think of a period piece, that typically means a movie that takes place in roughly the last 250 years. There are plenty of movies set in the 19th or 20th centuries, but there are far fewer set in the 15th century. In that time, societies were organized differently, and technology was roughly the same for hundreds of years.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

True Detective season 4 will star Jodie Foster

Oscar-nominated actor Jodie Foster is making her big return to TV. According to Variety, the star is on board to appear as one of the four leading roles in the next instalment of HBO’s popular crime anthology TV series True Detective. True Detective season 4, currently titled True Detective:...
TV & VIDEOS
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
52
Followers
139
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy