Presidential Election

From MTG to Herschel Walker, here are the Trump-backed winners of Tuesday's primaries

By Marissa Martinez
POLITICO
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour. | Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Updated: 05/25/2022 08:09 AM EDT

The driving force behind Donald Trump’s election picks in Georgia was simple: the 11,000 votes that cost him the state in 2020.

Those who supported the former president's efforts to overturn the election results were rewarded with endorsements. Those who didn’t — including Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr — ended up with Trump-backed primary challengers.

But things didn't go quite the way Trump planned. Kemp won big over former Sen. David Perdue on Tuesday. Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King also won by huge margins. Raffensperger won the primary outright — he didn't even get forced into a runoff, as many expected.

The fate of state Sen. Burt Jones, whom Trump endorsed in the open race for lieutenant governor, remains unclear. While he was leading his nearest challenger by close to 20 percentage points, with 96 percent of the expected vote in, it wasn't clear if Jones would avoid a runoff: He was at 50.1 percent, a hair above the threshold.



Trump's House picks in Georgia weren't much more successful. While all 5 of the Republican incumbents he endorsed won, none of them really faced a competitive race — three of them, in fact, were unopposed. Trump also backed two candidates in open seat House primaries: Jake Evans in the 6th District and Vernon Jones in the 10th. Both finished in second place and moved on to June 21 runoffs.

The lone bright spot in Trump's Georgia record? His recruited candidate for Senate, Herschel Walker. The former football star maintained a steady lead in the polls since the early days of his campaign and easily sailed to his GOP nomination.


In Alabama, Trump ditched his original pick for the Senate, Rep. Mo Brooks, after the congressman's campaign appeared to be flailing. But Brooks — one of Trump's strongest supporters in Congress — launched a late comeback and made it to the June 21 runoff, where he'll face first-place finisher, Katie Britt.

Alabama wins

AL01

Rep. Jerry Carl

Unopposed.

He voted to overturn 2020 electoral votes.

AL02

Rep. Barry Moore

Unopposed.

He voted to overturn 2020 electoral votes.

AL03

Rep. Mike Rogers

Won with 82 percent of the vote.

He voted to overturn 2020 electoral votes.

AL04

Rep. Robert Aderholt

Unopposed.

He voted to overturn 2020 electoral votes.

AL06

Rep. Gary Palmer

Unopposed.

He voted to overturn 2020 electoral votes.

Arkansas wins

GOVERNOR

Sarah Huckabee Sanders


Donald Trump endorsed his former White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, for Arkansas governor. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Won with 83 percent of the vote.

Sanders, Trump’s former White House press secretary, said she ran for governor to be part of the “last line of defense” against a Democratic-helmed federal government. In his endorsement, Trump said Sanders would “always fight for the people of Arkansas and do what is right, not what is politically correct” as governor.

Sanders, who’s favored to win in November, would be the second in her family to serve as governor — her father, Mike Huckabee, served two terms starting in the 1990s and later ran for president twice.

SENATOR

Sen. John Boozman

Won with 58 percent of the vote.

Boozman voted to acquit the former president in Trump’s second impeachment trial, though the senator said Trump did bear some responsibility for the events of Jan. 6. Trump endorsed Boozman anyway, providing key cover in a tough primary against former Arkansas Razorbacks star and Army ranger Jake Bequette.

AR01

Rep. Rick Crawford

Won with 75 percent of the vote.

He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

AR04

Rep. Bruce Westerman

Unopposed.

Georgia wins

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Burt Jones

With 96 percent of the expected vote in, Jones was in first place with 50.1 percent of the vote.

SENATOR

Herschel Walker


In this Sept. 25, 2021, photo Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during former President Donald Trump's Save America rally in Perry, Ga. | Ben Gray, File/AP Photo

Won with 68 percent of the vote.

Walker, who will face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November, has had a relationship with Trump for decades, dating back to when Trump owned the short-lived New Jersey Generals football team in the USFL. “He was a great football player and will be an even better U.S. Senator — if that is even possible,” Trump said in September.

GA01

Rep. Buddy Carter

Unopposed.

He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

GA09

Rep. Andrew Clyde

Won with 76 percent of the vote.

Clyde, who voted to overturn 2020 election results, drew national attention for his cavalier downplaying of the events of Jan. 6 during a House Oversight Committee hearing. Not only was there not an insurrection, Clyde said, but “if you didn’t know that TV footage was a video from January 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”

GA11

Rep. Barry Loudermilk

Unopposed.

He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

GA12

Rep. Rick Allen

Unopposed.

He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

GA14

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene


Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a court hearing on April 22 in Atlanta. | John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images

Won with 70 percent of the vote.

Greene, who voted to overturn the 2020 election results, is one of Trump’s most vocal supporters. In his endorsement, Trump said the lightning-rod freshman lawmaker has always been on his side, and is someone who “loves our country and MAGA, its greatest ever political movement.”

Texas runoff wins

Attorney General

Ken Paxton


Ken Paxton waves after speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole in July 2021 in Dallas, Texas. | Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Won with 68 percent of the vote.

Paxton, who has been mired in scandal and faced abuse of office allegations for much of the past seven years, is a staunch Trump ally. As Texas AG, he challenged the results of the 2020 election in four battleground states but the case was thrown out by the Supreme Court.

He won his Trump endorsement at the expense of George P. Bush, the Bush family scion Paxton defeated in Tuesday's runoff.

Land Commissioner

Dawn Buckingham

Won with 69 percent of the vote.

State Senate

Pete Flores

Won with 59 percent of the vote.

State House

Frederick Frazier

Won with 64 percent of the vote.

Tarrant County District Attorney

Phil Sorrells

Won with 59 percent of the vote.

david walton
4d ago

where are the conservative commentators ? ARE THERE ANY. everything written or spoken in the media Reeks of the liberal point of view.

8
Connie Fields
4d ago

all these people can do is say negative things about President Trump, nothing ever good , this is the media for you

17
Phillip Miller
4d ago

TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP .. the most feared man in politics. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Why isn’t the American flag first in emogis ?

10
