It took an extra day to wrap things up, but it was Elizabethtown baseball that secured its spot in the 5th Region Tournament semifinals Saturday evening. Back at LaRue County High School to resume their quarterfinal matchup against Marion County after weather postponed play the previous night, the Panthers broke a scoreless start and kept the Knights off the board on the way to a 3-0 win to continue their season.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO