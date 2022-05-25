ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Check out 'Winning Time'...

By David Friedman Columnist
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEFxM_0fpTURKP00

I don’t watch many shows. I watch movies, I watch games and I play games, but unless it’s The West Wing or something my 10-year-old wants to see, I’m not watching an episode of “television.”

I was in the mood to binge something new recently though and I easily settled on HBO’s mini-series Winning Time. I heard it was produced by Adam McKay which, coupled with the subject matter, left me too eager to begin watching until all of the episodes were available. I’m happy to say it was worth the wait.

It is a 10-episode long collection of interesting stories and legends, enough of which are true to keep your interest, told in story form about the start of the Lakers dynasty.

Each episode tells its own tale and McKay kept it fresh throughout by changing directors. He directed episode one, Jonah Hill directed episode two and then four others directed two episodes apiece.

As referenced above, not everything in winning time is true. They admit as much before and after each episode.

If you are as old as I am and remember hearing stories and/or do some research, you will discover that there is plenty of entertaining truth in there.

It’s a story that includes Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Larry Bird, Jerry West, Paula Abdul and Spencer Haywood.

Haywood is the least famous “celebrity” mentioned and he admitted to plotting to kill the Lakers coach and circumcising himself. Not at the same time but still, interesting and true tidbits that made their way into the series.

The actor that really surprised me though was John C. Reilly as Dr. Jerry Buss. I always considered Reilly to be Will Ferrell’s sidekick, but I thought he did a phenomenal job playing a role that required a lot more than humor.

Ferrell supposedly wanted the gig, but the job required less curl and more combover and I believe Riley did a better job with the role than Ferrell could have.

While I admittedly enjoyed seeing a flashback to my toddler years and the many shades of orange and brown it made popular for a time,

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Jerry Buss
Person
Spencer Haywood
Person
Paula Abdul
The Independent

True Detective season 4: Jodie Foster announced for lead role

Jodie Foster has been cast in the fourth season of HBO’s hit drama, True Detective.The Panic Room star will take a lead role in the series titled True Detective: Night Country, as Detective Liz Danvers. She is also an executive producer on the show, alongside Moonlight writer-director Barry Jenkins after the latter signed an overall TV deal with HBO in 2021.The show will mark Foster’s first television role as an adult, though she has directed episodes of television such as House of Cards, Orange is the New Black and Black Mirror for Netflix.HBO’s official synopsis for True Detective: Night...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'True Detective' Taps Another Oscar-Winner to Lead Season 4

Oscar-winner Jodie Foster will lead the cast of HBO's upcoming fourth True Detective season. This will mark her first major television role since the early 1970s. Series creator Nic Pizzolatto is not directly involved in the new season but is still attached as an executive producer. Foster will star as...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Paramount Dates ‘Smile’ For Fall

Click here to read the full article. The Paramount Players Parker Finn written and directed movie, Smile, is be hitting theaters on Sept. 30. That’s also the weekend when Universal has the gay romantic Billy Eichner comedy Bros.  Smile follows a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a traumatic event which involves a patient. Sosie Bacon, Jesse T Usher, Kal Penn, Rob Morgan, Kyle Gallner and Caitlin Stasey star. Temple Hill is producing. The studio is opening Top Gun: Maverick this weekend which is looking to easily slam dunk $100M over four days, repping the biggest opening for near 60-year old Tom Cruise.   More from Deadline'Top Gun: Maverick' Set To Soar To $180M WW, Repping Best Global Start For Tom Cruise - Weekend Box OfficeParamount's Channel 5 To Revive BBC Cult Hit 'Challenge Anneka' After 30 Years; Viaplay English Football; BBC Studios Meta; 'Last Woman On Earth' - Global Briefs'Halo's Pablo Schreiber On Playing Master Chief, Season 2 & Subverting Expectations - Hero Nation PodcastBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Writer#Celebrity#Hbo#Lakers
spoilertv.com

True Detective - Season 4 - Jodie Foster To Star

The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins.
TV SERIES
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
56
Followers
132
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

Comments / 0

Community Policy