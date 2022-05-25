Check out 'Winning Time'...

I don’t watch many shows. I watch movies, I watch games and I play games, but unless it’s The West Wing or something my 10-year-old wants to see, I’m not watching an episode of “television.”

I was in the mood to binge something new recently though and I easily settled on HBO’s mini-series Winning Time. I heard it was produced by Adam McKay which, coupled with the subject matter, left me too eager to begin watching until all of the episodes were available. I’m happy to say it was worth the wait.

It is a 10-episode long collection of interesting stories and legends, enough of which are true to keep your interest, told in story form about the start of the Lakers dynasty.

Each episode tells its own tale and McKay kept it fresh throughout by changing directors. He directed episode one, Jonah Hill directed episode two and then four others directed two episodes apiece.

As referenced above, not everything in winning time is true. They admit as much before and after each episode.

If you are as old as I am and remember hearing stories and/or do some research, you will discover that there is plenty of entertaining truth in there.

It’s a story that includes Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Larry Bird, Jerry West, Paula Abdul and Spencer Haywood.

Haywood is the least famous “celebrity” mentioned and he admitted to plotting to kill the Lakers coach and circumcising himself. Not at the same time but still, interesting and true tidbits that made their way into the series.

The actor that really surprised me though was John C. Reilly as Dr. Jerry Buss. I always considered Reilly to be Will Ferrell’s sidekick, but I thought he did a phenomenal job playing a role that required a lot more than humor.

Ferrell supposedly wanted the gig, but the job required less curl and more combover and I believe Riley did a better job with the role than Ferrell could have.

While I admittedly enjoyed seeing a flashback to my toddler years and the many shades of orange and brown it made popular for a time,

