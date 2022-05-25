ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-24 19:07:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-25 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf warning indicates dangerous large breaking waves will pound the shoreline in the warning area, producing deadly rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Eastern Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina Western Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 619 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Moravian Falls, or near Wilkesboro, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Elkin Wilkesboro Jonesville Boonville Ronda and Windy Gap. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
SURRY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brevard The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Brevard County in east central Florida * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 739 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Indian Harbour Beach, or over Satellite Beach, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach and Cape Canaveral. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts likely over both Powder River and Granite Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 9 PM tonight and early Monday afternoon. The north end and east slope of the Bighorn Range will be favored areas for the heavier snow amounts.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Bannock; Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho Central Power County in southeastern Idaho Eastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 453 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cold Water Rest Area, or 10 miles southwest of Neeley, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport and Massacre Rocks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 13:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-30 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EACH DAY TODAY AND SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LAKE MEAD AND THE LOWER COLORADO RIVER VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In Nevada...Fire weather zone 466. * TIMING...Today and Saturday. Widespread gusty winds will develop by early afternoon then peak in the mid to late afternoon hours before gradually decreasing in the evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grand Staircase, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grand Staircase; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 497 AND 498 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions will occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-29 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Palm Beach THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nassau, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-29 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Nassau; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nassau and west central Duval Counties through 530 PM EDT At 455 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bryceville, or 13 miles south of Callahan, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bryceville, Baldwin and Whitehouse Air Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles large trucks...trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest crosswinds are expected across Highway 395 south of Olancha.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of winds gusting 40 to 50 mph will impact areas around Barstow-Daggett, Fort Irwin, and Highway 395 in northwest San Bernardino County.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 13:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-30 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Green River Basin Foothills Light Snow Sunday night This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service office in Riverton. * WHAT...Light snow with accumulations generally less than an inch on grassy surfaces. Rim Divide could see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin. * WHEN...Sunday night, mainly after midnight, into early Monday morning.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 281 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CUSTER FALL RIVER HAAKON HARDING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEADE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bergen FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast New Jersey, including the following county, Bergen. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 748 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicated elevated water levels. The gauge at Pascack Brook at Westwood is still indicating minor flooding. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Rapid river rises have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hackensack, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Oradell, Norwood, Teterboro, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Elmwood Park, Dumont, New Milford, Saddle Brook, Hasbrouck Heights, Glen Rock, River Edge, Wallington, Westwood and Hillsdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9 PM today for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zones 222, 224 and 226 through 237...which includes all of the plains, Fremont county below 8000 feet and the San Luis Valley A Red Flag Warning has been issued for 11 AM through 8 PM Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather zones 222, 223, 224, and 226 through 237 which includes Fremont county below 8000 feet, the eastern San Juan and La Garita mountains below 9000 feet, the San Luis Valley, and all of the southeast plains A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather zones 223 and 224, which includes the San Luis Valley and the eastern San Juan and La Garita mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 223 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 223 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 223. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph on Monday. Gusts up to 45 mph possible on Tuesday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread, below 9000 feet on Monday and across a more widespread area for Tuesday.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley Light Snow Sunday Night This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service office in Riverton. * WHAT...Light snow with accumulations generally less than an inch on grassy surfaces. * WHERE...Jackson and Star Valleys. * WHEN...Sunday night, mainly after midnight, into early Monday morning.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Highlands; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley AIR QUALITY ALERT The following message is transmitted at the request of the New Mexico Departments of Health and Environment, United States Forest Service and the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program. * WHAT...Smoke from the Black Fire in the Gila National Forest, which has grown nearly 50 thousand acres in the past three days, will continue to have the greatest air quality impacts in the region as it gets transported east-northeast. Smoke from the Hermits Peak- Calf Canyon Fire will originate from active fire that is mostly located at higher elevations along the western periphery with more isolated impacts at lower elevation communities along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Overall, haze will persist away from the larger fires for many other areas. Areas of blowing dust will, at times, contribute to diminished air quality for lower elevations through the evening. * WHERE...Surface smoke impacts will be greatest for portions of the Mimbres and Rio Grande valleys in southwest New Mexico and the Mora and Sapello River valleys along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Elsewhere, layered smoke aloft will be most noticeable in the vicinity of Abo Pass, Carrizozo, Corona, Elephant Butte, Gran Quivira, Mountainair, Socorro, Truth or Consequences, and Vaughn. Light to moderate smoke may settle into portions of the Upper Tularosa Basin and the Highway 380 corridor between San Antonio and Bingham tonight. More details on impacted locations and latest air quality information can be found at https://fire.airnow.gov. * WHEN...Remainder of this afternoon through at least 1 pm MDT, Monday, May 30, 2022. * IMPACTS...Those with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung disease, lung cancer, and heart disease will be especially vulnerable to impacts from poor air quality, as will adults over age 65, young children, and pregnant women if smoke concentrations become unhealthy. * HEALTH INFORMATION...Remember, your eyes are your best tools to determine if it is safe to be outside. Use the 5-3-1 Method available at https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html. If visibility is: Under 5 miles, the air quality is unhealthy for young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness. Outdoor activity should be minimized. Around 3 miles, young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness should avoid all outdoor activities. Around 1 mile, the air quality is unhealthy for everyone. People should remain indoors and avoid all outdoor activities including running errands. Unless an evacuation has been issued, stay inside your home, indoor workplace, or in a safe shelter. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affecting New Mexico and with the wildfire season underway, New Mexicans will need to take extra precautions. Smoke from wildfires may cause people to have more severe reactions if they are infected COVID-19. The best way to protect against the potentially harmful effects of wildfire smoke and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and create a clean indoor air space. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/environment/air/IndoorQuality.html and https://cv.nmhealth.org New Mexicans will also need to take steps to keep their homes cool to avoid heat-related illnesses. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/health/climate/HeatIllness.html. For smoke forecast outlooks from the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program please visit: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Broward, Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-29 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Broward; Miami-Dade FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BROWARD AND NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES At 546 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms have dissipated over the warning area. Rainfall amounts of 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in the warning area. However, light to moderate rains will continue over the area which can still produce additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Davie, Miami Gardens, Hallandale, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens, Opa-Locka, West Park, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, El Portal, Medley and Country Club. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT/MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In Nevada, Esmeralda, central Nye County, and Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT/MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles large trucks...trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV

