High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Highlands; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley AIR QUALITY ALERT The following message is transmitted at the request of the New Mexico Departments of Health and Environment, United States Forest Service and the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program. * WHAT...Smoke from the Black Fire in the Gila National Forest, which has grown nearly 50 thousand acres in the past three days, will continue to have the greatest air quality impacts in the region as it gets transported east-northeast. Smoke from the Hermits Peak- Calf Canyon Fire will originate from active fire that is mostly located at higher elevations along the western periphery with more isolated impacts at lower elevation communities along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Overall, haze will persist away from the larger fires for many other areas. Areas of blowing dust will, at times, contribute to diminished air quality for lower elevations through the evening. * WHERE...Surface smoke impacts will be greatest for portions of the Mimbres and Rio Grande valleys in southwest New Mexico and the Mora and Sapello River valleys along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Elsewhere, layered smoke aloft will be most noticeable in the vicinity of Abo Pass, Carrizozo, Corona, Elephant Butte, Gran Quivira, Mountainair, Socorro, Truth or Consequences, and Vaughn. Light to moderate smoke may settle into portions of the Upper Tularosa Basin and the Highway 380 corridor between San Antonio and Bingham tonight. More details on impacted locations and latest air quality information can be found at https://fire.airnow.gov. * WHEN...Remainder of this afternoon through at least 1 pm MDT, Monday, May 30, 2022. * IMPACTS...Those with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung disease, lung cancer, and heart disease will be especially vulnerable to impacts from poor air quality, as will adults over age 65, young children, and pregnant women if smoke concentrations become unhealthy. * HEALTH INFORMATION...Remember, your eyes are your best tools to determine if it is safe to be outside. Use the 5-3-1 Method available at https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html. If visibility is: Under 5 miles, the air quality is unhealthy for young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness. Outdoor activity should be minimized. Around 3 miles, young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness should avoid all outdoor activities. Around 1 mile, the air quality is unhealthy for everyone. People should remain indoors and avoid all outdoor activities including running errands. Unless an evacuation has been issued, stay inside your home, indoor workplace, or in a safe shelter. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affecting New Mexico and with the wildfire season underway, New Mexicans will need to take extra precautions. Smoke from wildfires may cause people to have more severe reactions if they are infected COVID-19. The best way to protect against the potentially harmful effects of wildfire smoke and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and create a clean indoor air space. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/environment/air/IndoorQuality.html and https://cv.nmhealth.org New Mexicans will also need to take steps to keep their homes cool to avoid heat-related illnesses. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/health/climate/HeatIllness.html. For smoke forecast outlooks from the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program please visit: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

