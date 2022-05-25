Warriors look to close out Mavs and get back to NBA Finals

After dispensing with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors are now headed for their sixth NBA Finals in the past eight years. That’s a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since the 1990s Chicago Bulls, a team you may have heard about. Stephen Curry took home the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award, Klay Thompson made eight three-pointers, and the Mavericks never led in the decisive game. The Warriors are now one series away from their fourth championship since 2015; the team’s core three of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green are already locks for the Hall of Fame, but a fourth title would assure their status as one of the great dynasties of NBA history.
