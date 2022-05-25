Warriors look to close out Mavs and get back to NBA Finals

Steph Curry has been phenomenal throughout the NBA playoffs and it seems like he is well on his way to a fourth NBA title. Of course, he still has one more round to go, however, the Warriors seem to be in a good spot as they will either play against the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat. Both of these teams don't have the same experience as the Warriors, and in the eyes of fans, the Warriors are the favorites.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO