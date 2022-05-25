ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors look to close out Mavs and get back to NBA Finals

By Data Skrive
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- — The Golden State Warriors find themselves in familiar territory after failing to close out a series on the road and hope for familiar results when they return home. For the third straight series, the Warriors lost their first chance to advance while playing on...

www.espn.com

ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Klay Thompson Tonight

Klay Thompson is back to doing his thing in an elimination game on Thursday night. Thompson is doing all he can to send the Warriors back to the NBA Finals. Golden State started the second quarter on an 18-6 run thanks to Thompson draining three-pointer after three-pointer. He currently has...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo does not care for 1 major NBA city

Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot become a free agent until 2025, but even then, one marquee NBA city may already be out of the running for him. TMZ caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks star this week as he was leaving the upscale Catch restaurant in Los Angeles. Apparently perturbed by the sky-high meal expenses, Antetokounmpo had something to say about the city of LA as a whole.
NBA
NBC Sports

Wiggs finally admits he's tired after defending Luka, Mavs

For the first time in his career, Andrew Wiggins is heading to the NBA Finals. And yes, after playing 16 playoff games in 40 days and guarding one of the league’s top scorers for the last five in Luka Dončić, he'll finally admit that he’s a bit tired.
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay passes Steph for incredible 3-point playoff record

Steph Curry is the most prolific 3-point shooter of all time, but Klay Thompson’s latest achievement serves as a reminder that the Warriors have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to triples. Thompson dropped 32 points on the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night as Golden State clinched the Western...
NBA
The Spun

Skip Balyess Reveals His NBA Finals Prediction

Only three teams remain in the NBA title hunt after the Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals last night. But for Fox's Skip Bayless, he's seen enough to make his Finals prediction now. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless said that he'll take the Warriors to beat the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Ayesha and kids lose it over Steph dagger as Dubs advance

But after the Warriors secured a return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019 on Thursday night, Ayesha, Riley, Ryan and Canon went wild all over again from their Chase Center seats. Steph Curry hit a dagger three that sent his wife and kids into a frenzy...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Magic Johnson Reacts After Steph Curry Wins His Award

Steph Curry has been phenomenal throughout the NBA playoffs and it seems like he is well on his way to a fourth NBA title. Of course, he still has one more round to go, however, the Warriors seem to be in a good spot as they will either play against the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat. Both of these teams don't have the same experience as the Warriors, and in the eyes of fans, the Warriors are the favorites.
NBA
Slate

What the Golden State Warriors Have to Fear

After dispensing with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors are now headed for their sixth NBA Finals in the past eight years. That’s a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since the 1990s Chicago Bulls, a team you may have heard about. Stephen Curry took home the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award, Klay Thompson made eight three-pointers, and the Mavericks never led in the decisive game. The Warriors are now one series away from their fourth championship since 2015; the team’s core three of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green are already locks for the Hall of Fame, but a fourth title would assure their status as one of the great dynasties of NBA history.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph's warning to Dubs, NBA was precursor to Finals return

SAN FRANCISCO -- Steph Curry sat at the Chase Center podium just over one year ago straight-faced but appreciative of the season the Warriors had with another year full of adversity. Then in the most Curry way possible, he sent a message to the entire NBA for what was to come.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

