Ripple will explore IPO after SEC lawsuit ends, CEO says

For some investors, confidence is rocked as analysts call the events of the last month a Bear Stearns moment for crypto, comparing the contagion effect of a failed stablecoin project to the fall of a major Wall Street bank that ultimately foretold the 2008 financial crisis and mortgage debt crisis.
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger has made an investment in Australian graphic design company Canva. Canva announced a $40 billion valuation in September. Iger has made several investments with his own money since stepping down from Disney's board in December, including delivery company GoPuff and toy maker Funko. Former Disney...
Signs that inflation is at least starting to abate from a 40-year high could be a positive for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs. Markets rallied Friday as a government report showed the pace of inflation slowed a bit in April, primarily due to falling gas prices but also from other factors that at least suggested the run-up was cooling.
The U.S. housing market may finally be cooling off. Nearly one in five home sellers dropped their price during the four-week period ending May 22 — the highest rate since 2019, according to a weekly Redfin study published Thursday. The same four-week period saw 13% fewer "homes for sale" browser searches on Google, and a 12% year-over-year drop in home tours and other related services from Redfin agents — the largest such decline since April 2020.
Americans are dealing with a period of rapidly rising interest rates for the first time in years. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released the minutes from its latest meeting, showing that the central bank plans to deliver more 50 basis point rate hikes this year, likely at each remaining meeting on the calendar. In an effort to tamp down inflation, the Fed may also raise interest rates more than the market currently anticipates.
It's been a great week for the portfolio. Ahead of the long holiday weekend, I know the buzz centers on Nvidia (NVDA) and how this great $465 billion company signaled a sea change when it reported a solid quarter, cut guidance — and shares rallied. That was directly contrary to the pattern before it.
If inflation peaks and earnings are strong heading into 2023, it could boost investor confidence. Recent market volatility has been an opportunity for investors and their advisors to revisit their goals and time horizons. It has also been a chance to take advantage of tax strategies to help minimize the...
Costco (COST) reported a solid fiscal third quarter on Thursday after bell. Total revenue increased 16% year over year to $52.596 billion and beat the consensus Street estimate of $51.55 billion. Earnings per share grew 10.5% to $3.04, in line with estimates, despite a one time 13 cents per share charge for incremental benefits awarded under a new employee agreement.
U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Friday morning as fears over the Federal Reserve's plans to aggressively hike interest rates appeared to ease and a key inflation reading showed a slowing rise in prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved lower by 1 basis point to 2.743%. The...
Regular investors can't beat Wall Street at the data game. The pros spend billions of dollars on technology to quickly scrape numbers, crunch them and create fancy algorithms to help guide their investing decisions. But there is one often overlooked piece of financial information that can level the playing field: the earnings conference call.
This week, backers of the failed cryptocurrency project Terra voted to revive the initiative, with a new luna blockchain and token – and without its controversial algorithmic stablecoin, TerraUSD. The founders had been seeking the next step forward for the project that crashed as quickly as it took off....
The committee debates whether the market has hit bottom yet. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Brenda Vingiello, Richard Saperstein, Steve Weiss, Jon Najarian and Jim Lebenthal.
Space companies reported results for the first quarter of the year over the past several weeks – with many CEOs complaining of supply chain disruptions. Many space companies went public last year through SPAC deals, but most of the stocks are struggling despite the industry's growth. CNBC summarized the...
Even if you don't know what K-beauty — short for Korean beauty — is, chances are, you've seen the jade rollers, sheet masks and snail mucin creams promising radiant, mirror-like skin on your Instagram feed or the shelves of your local drugstore. Since its introduction to U.S. markets...
Initially a crowdfunding platform that connected accredited investors with food and beverage start-ups, CircleUp has evolved into a consumer goods data platform that also operates its own venture fund and credit business. That focus on data comes as the industry is rapidly changing alongside consumer interest shifts and the success...
Prominent venture capital firms are telling their portfolio companies to start cutting costs and looking for ways to cushion their cash position. It's a stark contrast to last year, when IPOs were raising record amounts of cash, valuations were sky high and venture firms' wallets were wide open. Y Combinator...
Utari Octavianty is no stranger to imposter syndrome. The 28-year-old is the co-founder of Aruna, an Indonesian farm-to-table e-commerce start-up that gives fishermen direct access to global consumers, fetching fair prices for their catch. "When we talked to other [start-up] founders, they came from Harvard, Stanford, and suddenly there's us...
May 30 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy (AGL.AX) said on Monday that it would not proceed with the planned demerger of its operations due to mounting opposition from shareholders, led by its top shareholder Mike Cannon-Brookes. Chairman Peter Botten and chief executive Graeme Hunt will also step down fromt their...
The bounce that took the major averages to their first winning week following a steady string of losses could continue. The big event for markets could be Friday's employment report, which is expected to show solid job gains but a slowing from April's strong growth. "These kinds of weeks like...
In May, the collapse of one of the most popular U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin projects cost investors tens of billions of dollars as they pulled out in a panic that some have compared to a bank run. A stablecoin known as terraUSD and its sister token luna experienced a pretty spectacular...
