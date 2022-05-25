ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Ellen DeGeneres won, and then lost, a generation of viewers

By By Matt Brennan Los Angeles Times
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paXeu_0fpTR8vI00

LOS ANGELES — When Ellen DeGeneres launched her daytime talk show, it felt like a flag planted on lunar terrain.

Six years earlier, the comedian and her sitcom character had come out, in tandem, in what remains the single most well-known moment in the history of queer television. But as one learns in Steven Capsuto’s indispensable book “Alternate Channels” and “Visible: Out on Television,” the extraordinary Apple TV+ docuseries it inspired, that interest soon waned.

As the news cycle moved on, ABC, which aired “Ellen,” grew uncomfortable with its handling of the character’s coming-out process, which it depicted in sympathetic, radical-for-its-time detail. Almost exactly one year after its namesake appeared on the cover of Time, the series was unceremoniously canceled.

Now, as Karl Rove strived to turn marriage equality into the “wedge issue” that would win President George W. Bush reelection, Ellen’s next act seemed equally momentous. With the premiere of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Sept. 8, 2003, she would drop in every afternoon on our mothers and grandmothers — a lesbian in a sweater vest at the suburban coffee klatch table — and offer a daily reminder that queers were fundamentally “normal,” no threat worth waging an election campaign over.

She would shimmy through the door Rosie O’Donnell had opened the year before, coming out in the home stretch of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” to protest a Florida law banning gay couples from adopting.

DeGeneres would, in short, become perhaps the most famous LGBTQ person in America, Oscar host and rival to Oprah, icon, omnipresence, eminence — and in so doing carry the banner of queer representation that she held aloft on “Ellen” into a new and more hopeful century.

And for a time she was. She did. But if you have read this far, you will already know the moral of this story: Nothing lasts forever. Which might just be another way of saying that the century doesn’t seem so new, or so hopeful, anymore.

CATEGORY ERRORS

The final chapter of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which concludes May 26 after nearly 20 years on air, began before this season’s farewell tour.

Even before Buzzfeed’s July 2020 report on allegations of a toxic workplace culture on the show that belied its host’s “Be kind” mantra, or a follow-up on sexual misconduct and harassment by executive producers.

For DeGeneres’ fall from favor runs deeper than poor management; such stories inflicted lasting damage because they rang true. Here was confirmation, after months of public-relations miscalculations, that DeGeneres was as out of touch as she appeared.

Consider Kevin Hart’s appearance in January 2019, shortly after past homophobic tweets sunk his chance to host that year’s Oscars. The segment performed the rituals of celebrity damage control, with DeGeneres, “as a gay person,” accepting Hart’s apology and demanding his reinstatement as the ceremony’s emcee.

But the conversation might be more striking for what it says about DeGeneres than what it says about Hart: Slipping with breathtaking, almost comic alacrity between performance and personality, the talk-show host’s defense of her guest hinged not on his decency, his regret, even their friendship, but on... his performance in the movie “The Upside.”

“His movie is so amazing,” she gushed, by way of defending Hart. “’The Upside’ is so incredible. He is so incredible. I’ve seen it twice.”

To mistake a fellow celebrity’s role in a $100 million tearjerker for moral rectitude is a peculiarly Hollywood brand of category error; it’s as if DeGeneres’ muscle memory for the promotional interview could not adjust to the demands of the moment.

After photographs of DeGeneres enjoying a Dallas Cowboys game with former President George W. Bush sparked a social media controversy nine months later, she doubled down on her impulse to see the personal as universal. Whether you agree with the argument that palling around with a politician is a tacit endorsement of their opposition to same-sex marriage or detainee torture program, DeGeneres, addressing her friendship with Bush on her show shortly thereafter, chose to turn the response into a political statement of her own.

“Here’s one tweet that I loved,” she read at one point, adamant that the photograph contained no ideological meaning except the self-serving one she ascribed to it: “Ellen and George Bush together makes me have faith in America again.”

On neither occasion did she address the merits of the case; indeed, the logic of her conversation with Hart is tortured to the point of incoherence, going so far as to proclaim that his “right” — to host the Oscars — has been violated.

It is also, more profoundly, the air of entitlement that leads a trailblazer of DeGeneres’ stature to sound the same notes a network executive once might have about a lesbian comedian coming out on TV.

Call it another Hollywood category error, made all the more insidious in an age of hyper-partisanship: The show must go on.

FOOLHARDY TRAINING

What changed, you ask?

Not DeGeneres, at least not in the way we might say about an intimate. She remains as unknowable as ever, beyond the handful of particulars — sexual orientation, marital status, burnished anecdote — she chooses to reveal.

No, it’s time that passed, politics that shifted, history itself that unfurled, with DeGeneres, for good and for ill, standing astride the chasm. From her knowing appearance as “a lightning rod of sexual controversy” on “The Larry Sanders Show” in 1996 to that Oscars selfie she took, as host, in 2014, DeGeneres’ trajectory mirrored that of the culture.

Alongside the march of same-sex marriage, state by state; the repeal of “don’t ask, don’t tell” (2011); the end of the Defense of Marriage Act (2013); and finally Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), which made protections for same-sex couples “the law of the land,” she enjoyed her own rise from comic’s comic and sitcom actor to daytime powerhouse, movie star and Hollywood standard-bearer.

It is our foolhardy training, as Americans, to read this process instinctively as progress, and if DeGeneres rode the wave for 20 years, she has since been dashed by it.

Donald Trump’s defeat of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, and the dissertation’s worth of cultural signifiers that accompanied it did not single-handedly render impotent DeGeneres’ studied neutrality, but that campaign, and what came after, certainly hastened its decline.

Her recent missteps only underscore the notion that even the most apolitical “center” cannot hold, that saying nothing is saying something whether you mean it to or not.

Is it “kind to everyone” if you fail to see that your workplace is toxic because your celebrity guests perceive a “happy atmosphere,” then accuse your detractors of a “coordinated” attack? Should our “faith in America” be restored by a powerful person’s decision, at the first hint of criticism, to skip over self-reflection and take their ball and go home?

CHALLENGED ON TV

Dakota Johnson’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in November 2019, in which Johnson famously said, “That’s not the truth, Ellen” about DeGeneres claiming she wasn’t invited to Johnson’s birthday party, captured the public’s attention precisely because it crystallized the suspicion that DeGeneres’ “authenticity” was simply an act. With a mischievous twinkle, Johnson pulled back the curtain to reveal the machinery of the celebrity persona, the army of producers and publicists and assistants just beyond the frame, making clear that stars are not at all like us.

“Ask everybody,” Johnson added to her accusation, gesturing to the wings as if she’d lined up witnesses — and in the pained, stunned expression on DeGeneres’ face, scored by a murmur in the studio audience, a viral sensation was born.

The clip, circulated on YouTube and celebrity news shows, GIF’d and memed into posterity, has since become a minutelong stand-in for this entire period in DeGeneres’ career. But its reverberations derive from history that cannot be collapsed into a single sound bite: DeGeneres’ importance as a pioneer of LGBTQ representation on TV is inextricable from our expectation — as it turns out misplaced — that political circumstance would prove stronger than the comforts of fortune and fame.

Those of us who grew up with her in our kitchens and living rooms remember when the march of “progress” appeared anything but inevitable — and remember too that Ellen was there. Growing up gay in the Boston suburbs in 2003, the year “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” premiered and the Massachusetts State Supreme Court made my home state the first to declare a right to same-sex marriage, I did not feel assured that wide acceptance of LGBTQ people would be achieved in my lifetime.

This is all to say that DeGeneres fell from grace with a thud because she reached such heights the hard way, and because our penchant for making celebrities avatars of change in a world so resistant to it might be our most foolhardy training of all.

NO BETRAYAL

Ellen DeGeneres did not “betray” queer people. Such a claim presumes that she owes us, or speaks for us, and that impossible burden — one she has faced since she came out on “Ellen” — is part of what landed her in this mess in the first place. Still, I cannot help but feel exasperation at her defensive crouch when she’s questioned about Bush, or Hart, or her responsibility for the toxic work environment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

To be sure, DeGeneres didn’t ask for this. None of us did.

None of us chose to be born into a society that still fights tooth and nail to control and/or eradicate the expression of queer identity. None of us expected to be waging the same battles over representation our forebears did, 25 years after DeGeneres came out on “Ellen.” None of us dreamed of a culture that creates and dismantles standard-bearers, symbols and icons, instead of allowing everyone a fair shot.

Which may be why what resonated most about Johnson’s enduring appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was not her suggestion that DeGeneres lied — we are by now inured to the division between public and private selves, to the building of a personal “brand” — but DeGeneres’s flat-footed, uncomfortable response, unable and unwilling to answer for herself. Above reproach. Beyond criticism. Walled off.

For DeGeneres, who built her career on playing versions of “Ellen,” by appearing, as a queer woman in a patriarchal society, not only “normal” but ordinary, this evolution couldn’t help but hold symbolic resonance. Because “progress” is not an achievement but an action, and to let up the fight is already to lose it.

From “Don’t Say Gay”-style legislation in the U.S. and the prevalence of transphobia in U.K. media to the deadly threat to queers in Russia and its occupied territories, LGBTQ people are engaged in a tug of war on a tectonic scale, struggling ceaselessly just to keep our footing.

It’s not as if DeGeneres has been driven into hiding. She simply forfeited her position as the queer celebrity everyone — me, my mother, George W. Bush — could agree on, because in a time and place of such terrifying revanchism, it is not enough to be agreeable.

For those of us frightened by the change she once represented being so swiftly rolled back, DeGeneres’ fumbling attempt to keep her distance turns out to be the one choice many of us couldn’t forgive, and will not forget.

When we lost Ellen, she lost us.

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

Ellen DeGeneres reveals what's next for her after talk show ends today, plus more news

Ellen DeGeneres reveals what's next after her final talk show airs Thursday. On Thursday, May 26, Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to daytime TV for now with the series finale of "Ellen," which spanned 19 seasons. So what's next? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter one week prior to the finale date, Ellen said she was on the precipice of her "first self-imposed break," which she'll try to extend for a year on the advice of her pal, Oprah Winfrey. According to Ellen, she's already turning down offers that are hard to walk away from, but she aims to quell her tendency to never stop moving so she can travel and take her time choosing the next project. Before she gets back to thinking about showbiz, though, the star is headed to Rwanda to mark the recent opening of The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, a science and education space dedicated to protecting wild mountain gorillas, according to THR. She also plans to spend time filming documentary about the work that's being done there. Ahead of Thursday's finale, though, Ellen said she was simply trying to "be present and enjoy" the show. "It was more of a variety show than anything," Ellen said, "and I wanted the last two weeks to be pure fun because I struggle with anxiety and depression and I know how important it is to have an escape."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres' Last Talk Show Guest Is an A-Lister

As Ellen DeGeneres prepares to close the chapter on her long-running talk show, she is throwing it back to the past. The comedian famously kicked off The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2003 by interviewing Friends star Jennifer Aniston, and on Tuesday, it was confirmed that things are coming full-circle, with Anniston set to become the final guest on Ellen when it airs its series finale on Thursday, May 26. The appearance will mark Anniston's 20th time on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Karl Rove
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

All grown up! Sophia Grace and Rosie return to Ellen show 11 years after viral Super Bass performance

Rosie McClelland and Sophia Grace Brownlee, the crooning cousins from Essex, returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday - 11 years after their first appearance. The 15-year-old blonde was only 5 and the 19-year-old brunette was only 8 when their 2011 cover of Nicki Minaj's 2010 rap song Super Bass went viral on YouTube, and has since amassed 54.8M views.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sarah Silverman defends herself after telling The View hosts she shares toothbrush with boyfriend

Sarah Silverman has defended herself after revealing that she and her boyfriend Rory Albanese share the same toothbrush.The comedian, 51, addressed the couple’s hygiene habits during an appearance on The View, where she told the hosts that she’s “never shared a toothbrush with another person” in her life, but that, “for some reason,” it’s different with Albanese.“I have never shared a toothbrush with another person in my life,” she said. “And for some reason, with Rory we have never not used the same toothbrush.”The admission prompted disgust from many of The View hosts, with Joy Behar immediately responding: “Ew,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Time
People

Portia de Rossi Urges Ellen DeGeneres to Revisit Stand-Up and 'Continue Being a Teacher' After Talk Show

While visiting DeGeneres's long-running daytime series on Tuesday, de Rossi gave the 64-year-old comedian advice on how she should proceed forward in her career. "Well, honestly, I just want you to do something that makes you really happy," said de Rossi, who has been married to DeGeneres since 2008. "But I want to make sure that you continue being a teacher because that's really what you've been for everybody."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey reveals she was tearing up backstage before appearing as one of Ellen's last guests while Mila Kunis receives a $30K check for Ukraine

Oprah Winfrey and Mila Kunis were the featured guests on Tuesday's episode of Ellen DeGeneres' chat show, which is ending its 19-year run this week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 68-year-old billionaire TV mogul received a standing ovation as she made her first appearance in front of a live audience since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

Ellen DeGeneres ends pioneering talk show under cloud

For nearly two decades, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and its openly lesbian host have beamed into homes across America, busting stereotypes and charming daytime TV audiences with a feel-good blend of quirky comedy and celebrity. "We hadn't quite seen a daytime talk show host before that looked like her and that behaved like her...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Though ‘The Ellen Show’ Ends After Breaking Barriers & Some Controversy — DeGeneres Made Positive Impacts Through Fashion

Click here to read the full article. It’s an end of an era. After 19 years, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is coming to a close. On Thursday, the popular daytime talk show will air its final episode. For its final tapings, popular guests have appeared including the Kardashians, Mila Kunis, Justin Timberlake, Kate McKinnon and Oprah Winfrey. The latter of which knows all too well what it feels like to end a show. “There will never ever be a time like this,” Winfrey said during her appearance. “Families come together, relationships are built, it becomes home.” Winfrey has been a mentor for...
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

Ellen DeGeneres Brings Talk Show To An End With Plea Of Compassion

Ellen DeGeneres’ famed talk show has finally come to an end after 19 seasons, and she’s ended it with a plea of compassion. The talk show hit quite a bump in the road when it was faced with toxic workplace allegations and required an internal investigation back in 2020. Three workplace employees left the show amid the allegations, and while DeGeneres did apologize, she still insisted she’s the same genuine person on and off camera.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Ellen DeGeneres Gets Raw & Real On Show Ending: “When I Started This I Couldn’t Say Gay”

Ellen DeGeneres recently brought her daytime talk show to a close after 19 seasons, taking the stage one last time in front of an audience that included her wife Portia de Rossi and several family members. It was certainly a raw, real, and emotional moment. “Welcome to our very last show. I walked out here 19 years ago and I said this is the start of a relationship. And today is not the end of a relationship, it’s more of a little break,” DeGeneres tells the audience.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
850
Followers
2K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy