After two years of planning during COVID, RESET Telluride, a private, ultra-luxury wellness and trekking retreat, launched May 1. Housed on the third floor of the Madeline Hotel, the retreat combines the healing power of nature with high-altitude training and trekking for whole-body wellness. Founded by Dylan Bates, who has 20 years of experience in the physical therapy business, who partnered with longtime local, Holli Owen, the program welcomes 18 guests at a time for six days and six nights of pampered well-being.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO