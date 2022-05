This year, Dr. Kevin Swenson finally realized his 26-year dream. On Thursday, he got a chance to show it off to the people of Emporia. The public got its first good look at the brand-new Emporia Dental at its open house on a scorching-hot Thursday afternoon. Although the new facility — located at 601 North Main St. — already held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in April and has been accepting patients for months, this was the first chance many had to see the new facility up-close.

EMPORIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO