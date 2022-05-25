ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Mia Yim Calls Out WWE For Changing Gimmicks Of Superstars Only To Release Them

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMPACT Wrestling star Mia Yim criticized WWE’s booking of Shotzi on her Twitch stream earlier this week. Yim mentioned how “Shotzi don’t even have her tank anymore, because, you know, they [WWE] like to fix s–t that isn’t broken.”. This led to a fan...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 1

Related
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

PHOTOS: Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Get Married, WWE Stars Attend

AEW star Andrade El Idolo and WWE star Charlotte Flair have married. On Friday, Flair and Andrade married at the Hacienda Mi Ranchito venue in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. Several WWE stars, including Nia Jax, Apollo Crews and his wife, and Finn Balor and his wife, were seen on social media attending the wedding. There were also family members and other friends in attendance. Although it has not been confirmed, it appears that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was present with Wendy Barlow.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Green
Person
Taya Valkyrie
Person
Shelton Benjamin
Person
Jordynne Grace
Person
Mia Yim
Person
Deonna Purrazzo
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

WWE News: Randy Orton’s actual condition following news of injury

Randy Orton was reportedly injured following his match last Friday Night SmackDown against The Usos in a Championship Unification match. Last Monday Night, Riddle came out alone to address the RK-Bros’ loss in the May 19 episode of SmackDown in the Title Unification match against The Usos. Riddle vowed vengeance on the Bloodline, who have apparently injured his partner, Randy Orton. Riddle also mentioned how Orton’s back has been bad for a while and that he knows his partner is at home resting.
WWE
Wrestling World

Sasha Banks and Naomi Were Mentioned on WWE RAW

Sasha Banks and Naomi were once again mentioned on WWE RAW regarding their walkout from RAW. Sasha and Naomi have been making headlines ever since they walked out of RAW. According to many sources, the team simply wasn’t happy with the WWE creative team and decided not to perform at a RAW event simply.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gimmick#Combat#Wrestlecon#Instinct Culture
PWMania

News on Paul Wight’s AEW Status and Future

Paul Wight announced that he recently got a second hip transplant on Submission Radio Australia. He also hinted at something he’s working on with AEW. When asked why he hasn’t been involved in AEW, Wight mentioned his hip transplant. He also discussed why he chose AEW and mentioned that there are some “really cool” things on the way.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's MJF Reportedly Tweets "F- This Place" After Tony Khan Speaks on Contract Situation

MJF has been one of All Elite Wrestling's four pillars since the company launched, but in recent months reports and rumors have surrounded his future with the company. Reports have stated that the relationship between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan has been rocky this year, with rumors of heated discussions between the two after MJF said he might not be staying with AEW after his contract runs out in two years, which would open the door for WWE. During today's Double or Nothing media call Khan was asked about MJF and the conflicts in real life and in story, and evidently MJF didn't love what he heard (or just wanted to troll some people) and he reportedly quickly posted a comment and then deleted it, writing "F this place" in response.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Latest News On Kenny Omega’s Status Heading Into AEW Double or Nothing

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been out of action since the Full Gear PPV in November 2021 due to various injuries. While Omega worked behind the scenes at recent AEW events, it’s believed that it’s too soon for him to travel, and F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer revealed that Omega will not be in Las Vegas for the Double or Nothing PPV. Omega is claimed to be putting in a lot of effort each week, and while some parts of his body are in good shape, others are recuperating slowly. In response to the situation, Meltzer wrote the following.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Joins Currently Signed Talent On Upcoming FOX ‘MasterChef’ Episode

The June 2 edition of FOX’s “MasterChef Junior” will have some familiar faces as special guests. It’s been announced that current WWE stars The Miz and Natalya will be appearing on the show to assist some of the junior chefs competing. Athena, formerly signed to WWE as Ember Moon, will also be in the mix representing WWE despite the fact that she was released in November 2021. This gives you fans an idea of how long ago this episode of the show was actually filmed before making it to television next week.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Change To Upcoming WWE Stable

Change of plans. There are a lot of wrestlers in WWE today and it makes sense to have the company put some of them together into one stable. It is a fine way to get a lot of people on the show at once and that is what WWE has been doing for a long time now. That seems to be what they are doing again, though this time it might be something a little bit different than originally planned.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Rampage

Former WWE star Gangrel made a cameo appearance during Friday’s live episode of AEW Rampage. As seen below, Gangrel accompanied Young Bucks to the ring for a match against Taylor Rust and Jon Cruz, as Matt & Nick Jackson cosplayed The Hardys. The trio did their best impression of The New Brood, a former WWE stable consisting of Gangrel, Matt & Jeff Hardy. Brandon Cutler, meanwhile, dressed up as Lita.
WWE
411mania.com

Announce Team Set For Ric Flair’s Last Match

We now know the announce team for Ric Flair’s return to the ring for one last match at Starrcast V. Starrcast announced on Friday that Tony Schiavone and David Crockett will return to the convention to serve as the commentary team for the match, as you can see below.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Returns To WWE In ‘High-Level Executive Position’

GCW fans waiting for Effy to get his revenge on Jeff Jarrett will now have to think about what might’ve been, for Double J is returning to WWE. In a shocking development, PWInsider reported earlier this afternoon that Jarrett has agreed to come back to WWE on the live events side of the business in what was described as a “high-level executive position.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy