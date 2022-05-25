ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lyft joins Uber in cutting back on new hiring

By S. Dent
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Uber announced that it was cutting back on hiring and other expenses due to the economic slowdown, rival Lyft is doing the same, according to The Wall Street Journal. "Given the slower than expected...

www.engadget.com

AP_000953.ed4b04cb4fe04d71a0eb6dae310ca6dc.1627
4d ago

Maybe if they stopped taking so much from drivers. They don’t offer anything. It’s all on the driver at the end of the day.

